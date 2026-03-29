EXCLUSIVE: The 'Horrifically Complex' Legal Reason That Means Andrew Windsor 'Will Almost Certainly Never Do Jail Time'

Investigators are understood to have broadened their inquiry beyond the original allegation, reflecting concerns that a single charge may not fully capture the scope of the case.

A police source said: "There was an early recognition that focusing solely on one offense might be too narrow, given the range of issues being examined."

They added: "What we are seeing now is a much wider investigation, with multiple strands being pursued simultaneously, which inevitably increases both the complexity and the time required."

Despite that expansion, legal experts caution that widening the scope does not necessarily make prosecution easier.

One insider said: "Expanding the scope of the investigation can, on the surface, give detectives more avenues to pursue, but in reality it also makes the process far more complicated. Every additional line of inquiry brings its own legal tests, its own evidentiary thresholds, and its own set of challenges that have to be met before anything can move forward."

They added: "When you are dealing with multiple potential offenses - especially ones that may span different countries or time periods - the burden on investigators increases significantly. Building a case that satisfies all of those separate requirements, and does so in a way that holds up across jurisdictions, is an enormous and highly intricate task."