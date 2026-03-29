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Home > News > Tiger Woods

Vanessa Trump Breaks Silence With Subtle Post After Boyfriend Tiger Woods' DUI Arrest

split image of Tiger Woods mug shot and Vanessa Trump
Source: mega

Vanessa Trump broke her silence online following Tiger Woods' DUI arrest, but avoided mentioning the scandal.

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March 29 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

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Vanessa Trump quietly returned to social media after boyfriend Tiger Woods' shocking DUI arrest, but she didn't say a word about the scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Instead, the 48-year-old shared a low-key update focused on her daughter, subtly sidestepping the growing controversy surrounding the golf legend.

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Silent Return Online

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image of The mom of five reposted content from daughter Kai, including a Miami Open appearance and fan Q&A video.
Source: mega

The mom of five reposted content from daughter Kai, including a Miami Open appearance and fan Q&A video.

On Saturday, Vanessa resurfaced on Instagram Stories, reposting content from her eldest daughter, Kai.

One image showed the 18-year-old posing at the Miami Open alongside fellow young golfers, while another clip featured Kai answering fan questions about her early start in the sport.

"My mom actually introduced me to golf," the teen said in the video, a nod to Vanessa's influence, but notably absent from any mention of Woods.

The post marked Vanessa's first public activity since news broke of her boyfriend's arrest.

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DUI Arrest Details

image of In the clip, Kai revealed her mom introduced her to golf at just 2 years old.
Source: @officialvanessatrump/Instagram

In the clip, Kai revealed her mom introduced her to golf at just 2 years old.

Woods, 50, was taken into custody on March 27 following a dramatic rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida.

Authorities said the pro golfer was behind the wheel of a dark-colored SUV when he attempted to pass a utility truck and struck the trailer attached to it.

After the collision, Woods reportedly exited the vehicle on his own. However, responding officers noted signs of impairment at the scene.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek noted that officers had little indication alcohol was involved at either the crash scene or later at the jail — something backed up by Woods registering a 0.00% BAC on a breathalyzer.

However, he declined to provide a urine sample, resulting in charges of DUI, property damage, and refusal to comply with a lawful test.

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Troubling Scene After Crash

image of Woods was arrested after a rollover crash in Florida while attempting to pass a utility truck.
Source: @officialvanessatrump/Instagram

Woods was arrested after a rollover crash in Florida while attempting to pass a utility truck.

The incident quickly made headlines as Woods' mugshot was released, showing the athlete looking visibly disheveled.

Photos also captured him leaving custody hours later after spending the night in jail, appearing subdued as he exited through a back door and got into a waiting vehicle.

Law enforcement confirmed that no one else, including Vanessa or her children, was involved in the crash.

President Donald Trump addressed Wood's crash before knowing all the details.

"I feel so bad... He's got some difficulty. There's an accident, and that's all I know," he told reporters outside of Air Force One.

The president went on to call Woods "a really close friend of mine, an amazing person, an amazing man...but some difficulty."

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image of Authorities said he showed signs of impairment and refused a urine test, leading to multiple charges.

Authorities said he showed signs of impairment and refused a urine test, leading to multiple charges.

Woods and Vanessa, who was previously married to Donald Trump Jr., first sparked dating rumors earlier this year.

Their relationship was later confirmed by the five-time Masters champion, who publicly shared that his life had improved since the pair got together.

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