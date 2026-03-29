Vanessa Trump Breaks Silence With Subtle Post After Boyfriend Tiger Woods' DUI Arrest

Woods, 50, was taken into custody on March 27 following a dramatic rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida.

Authorities said the pro golfer was behind the wheel of a dark-colored SUV when he attempted to pass a utility truck and struck the trailer attached to it.

After the collision, Woods reportedly exited the vehicle on his own. However, responding officers noted signs of impairment at the scene.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek noted that officers had little indication alcohol was involved at either the crash scene or later at the jail — something backed up by Woods registering a 0.00% BAC on a breathalyzer.

However, he declined to provide a urine sample, resulting in charges of DUI, property damage, and refusal to comply with a lawful test.