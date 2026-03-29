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Home > Exclusives > Jessica Simpson
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EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson 'Still Living With Her Ex Eric Johnson' More Than a Year After Their Separation

jessica simpson living ex eric johnson after split
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson still lives with ex Eric Johnson more than a year after their separation.

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March 29 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Wishy-washy Jessica Simpson is still living with ex Eric Johnson more than a year after she announced their separation, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Her friends reportedly believe she's stringing him along and wish she'd stop giving him false hopes of a romantic reunion!

"Things are very complicated between them because they're living together," an insider said. "Jessica insists it's just for the kids – she said the change was too hard on them, so she agreed to this compromise while they slowly adjust."

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Jessica Simpson Sends Mixed Signals Amid Split From Eric Johnson

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An insider said Jessica Simpson is still living with Eric Johnson for their children despite their separation.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Jessica Simpson is still living with Eric Johnson for their children despite their separation.

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The singer turned fashion designer, 45, is also adamant that she wants to date other men, and she seems to want everyone to know that she and the former NFL player, 46, are not back together, the source added.

Still, they're both living in their home in Hidden Hills, Calif., despite separating following 10 years of marriage and three children together.

The house was put on the market in January 2025 for $17.9million, just a few days before Simpson revealed their split.

It's been on and off the market since then.

Simpson's indecisive behavior "wouldn't be a big deal except Eric would love to give the marriage another shot, so it does seem like she's playing with his heart by doing this," said the source.

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Jessica Simpson Accused of Playing Games With Ex Eric Johnson

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Sources claimed Eric Johnson hopes for reconciliation as Jessica Simpson continues to live with him after their split.
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Eric Johnson hopes for reconciliation as Jessica Simpson continues to live with him after their split.

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Her friends feel that's not fair to Johnson, and are pushing her to either reconcile or move out, the source added.

But according to the source: "He's willing to put up with it for another chance with her. The way Jess tells it, he's to blame for their split. That's why she doesn't feel the least bit guilty about putting him through it like this."

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