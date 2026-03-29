EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson 'Still Living With Her Ex Eric Johnson' More Than a Year After Their Separation

The singer turned fashion designer, 45, is also adamant that she wants to date other men, and she seems to want everyone to know that she and the former NFL player, 46, are not back together, the source added.

Still, they're both living in their home in Hidden Hills, Calif., despite separating following 10 years of marriage and three children together.

The house was put on the market in January 2025 for $17.9million, just a few days before Simpson revealed their split.

It's been on and off the market since then.

Simpson's indecisive behavior "wouldn't be a big deal except Eric would love to give the marriage another shot, so it does seem like she's playing with his heart by doing this," said the source.