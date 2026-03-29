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EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks 'Faces Being Ditched' in Reboot of 'America's Next Top Model'

Tyra Banks is facing a possible exit as 'America's Next Top Model' reboot moves forward.
Source: MEGA

Tyra Banks is facing a possible exit as 'America's Next Top Model' reboot moves forward.

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March 29 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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TV execs are considering a reboot of America's Next Top Model and may be more willing to pick up the reality contest without the diva who built it – Tyra Banks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Networks love the name recognition," one television insider said. "But they think the show needs a softer, more modern face to lead it."

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Reboot Plans Face Banks’ Resistance

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Insiders said networks want a 'softer' and more modern host instead of Tyra Banks for a potential revival.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said networks want a 'softer' and more modern host instead of Tyra Banks for a potential revival.

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Bigwigs are eager to reintroduce the series to a younger audience after years of viral backlash over resurfaced clips showing harsh critiques and controversial challenges, sources explained.

"The brand still has huge value," another source noted. "But internally the feeling is that the next version should be more empowering – and less intimidating."

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Tyra Banks Refuses To Be Pushed Out Of Her Show

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A source claimed Banks is unwilling to be sidelined and may walk away from 'America's Next Top Model.'
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Banks is unwilling to be sidelined and may walk away from 'America's Next Top Model.'

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"Tyra's not interested in being pushed aside," a source said. "If they want the show without her, she's perfectly happy to walk away – and take her show with her."

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