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Home > Exclusives > Dr. Mehmet Oz
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EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Oz Set for TV Comeback! Medical Boss 'Missing the Buzz of Showbiz in Washington'

Dr. Oz has been eyeing a TV comeback and is missing the buzz of showbiz while working in Washington.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Oz has been eyeing a TV comeback and is missing the buzz of showbiz while working in Washington.

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March 29 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Mehmet Oz – who's currently serving as administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services – is exploring a return to television once his time in government wraps, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Dr. Oz Misses TV Spotlight After Trading Fame for Politics

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A media insider said Mehmet Oz 'misses TV' and being in control of the conversation after his time in government.
Source: MEGA

A media insider said Mehmet Oz 'misses TV' and being in control of the conversation after his time in government.

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"He misses TV. He misses the audience. And he definitely misses being the one in charge of the conversation," a media insider said. "Washington is powerful, but it's not exactly entertaining."

The renowned cardiothoracic surgeon built a massive brand during his years in daytime television on The Dr. Oz Show – which ran from 2009 to 2022 – before stepping into politics and public service.

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Dr. Oz Eyes TV Comeback as Execs Debate Next Move

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dr oz tv comeback missing showbiz washington
Source: MEGA

A television executive said Oz remains a 'recognizable name' as discussions grow over his return after 'The Dr. Oz Show.'

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"He's still a recognizable name with a built-in audience," a television executive said. "The question isn't whether he can get back on TV – it's what kind of show makes sense now."

Another source said: "Some people see him hosting health specials, others see him on cable panels or building a digital platform."

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