EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Oz Set for TV Comeback! Medical Boss 'Missing the Buzz of Showbiz in Washington'
March 29 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Mehmet Oz – who's currently serving as administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services – is exploring a return to television once his time in government wraps, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dr. Oz Misses TV Spotlight After Trading Fame for Politics
"He misses TV. He misses the audience. And he definitely misses being the one in charge of the conversation," a media insider said. "Washington is powerful, but it's not exactly entertaining."
The renowned cardiothoracic surgeon built a massive brand during his years in daytime television on The Dr. Oz Show – which ran from 2009 to 2022 – before stepping into politics and public service.
Dr. Oz Eyes TV Comeback as Execs Debate Next Move
"He's still a recognizable name with a built-in audience," a television executive said. "The question isn't whether he can get back on TV – it's what kind of show makes sense now."
Another source said: "Some people see him hosting health specials, others see him on cable panels or building a digital platform."