EXCLUSIVE: Andy Dick's Head Hole Nightmare — The Brutal Truth About How Comic's Near-Death OD Left Him With Terrifying Brain Damage

Shortly after the disturbing incident, a rep for the NewsRadio alum said: "He's fine. They were filming part of a documentary as well as a live stream. He was just drinking heavily and fell asleep."

However, Dick later copped to smoking crack from a stranger, then entered a Palm Springs rehab facility and checked out in late January after nearly 50 days of treatment. The Zoolander actor now says he's not sure what he smoked that day and believes the stranger came to his aid by administering Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse opioid overdoses.

The funnyman said he's currently living in a sober house where he's undergoing regular drug testing.

Dick dished to Howie Mandel that his memory is fried from drugs and a CAT scan of his noggin discovered the "holes."