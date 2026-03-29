EXCLUSIVE: Andy Dick's Head Hole Nightmare — The Brutal Truth About How Comic's Near-Death OD Left Him With Terrifying Brain Damage
March 29 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Comedian Andy Dick is coming clean about his overdose in Los Angeles late last year that left him clinically dead and admits he now has "five to seven holes" in his brain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dick, 60, recently discussed his harrowing OD – and his long struggle with addiction – on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, revealing he was "purple" and "not breathing" after being discovered slumped over outside a Hollywood building on Dec. 9, 2025.
Andy Dick’s Shocking Drug Spiral
Shortly after the disturbing incident, a rep for the NewsRadio alum said: "He's fine. They were filming part of a documentary as well as a live stream. He was just drinking heavily and fell asleep."
However, Dick later copped to smoking crack from a stranger, then entered a Palm Springs rehab facility and checked out in late January after nearly 50 days of treatment. The Zoolander actor now says he's not sure what he smoked that day and believes the stranger came to his aid by administering Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse opioid overdoses.
The funnyman said he's currently living in a sober house where he's undergoing regular drug testing.
Dick dished to Howie Mandel that his memory is fried from drugs and a CAT scan of his noggin discovered the "holes."
Brain Damage Blamed On Brutal Attack
However, Dick's rep elaborated, claiming the issue with his brain stems from a 2019 assault "that almost killed" him, when an "unprovoked attacker cold-cocked Andy" outside a New Orleans club where he'd just performed.
The spokesperson added: "We are assured that his brain will heal."
The recovering addict also told fellow stand-up star Mandel one of his problems regarding the temptation of booze and illicit substances is that he gets "bored easily."
Dick, who has three children, two grandchildren and another grandkid on the way, said of staying sober: "I just have to."
Howie Warns Dick: Last Chance
Mandel told his old pal: "I wanted you to come here to say, 'You don't have a lot of chances left, buddy.' You don't. And you had a lot of chances, and a lot of people root for you, and they're worried about you, and you gotta..."
"Pull it together," Dick chimed in.