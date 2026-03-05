Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Andy Dick

Andy Dick Reveals Devastating Damage of Near Fatal Drug Overdose — 'I have Five to Seven Holes in my Brain'

Photo of Andy Dick
Source: MEGA

Andy Dick has revealed the devastating damage his near-fatal dug overdose in December has done to his body.

March 5 2026, Updated 9:49 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Andy Dick has opened up about the devastating damage of his near-fatal drug overdose.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 60, told how both his heart and breathing stopped after taking crack cocaine on a New York street in December.

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Comedian Discover Damage OD Caused?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Andy Dick
Source: MEGA

A CAT scan following his OD showed he had 'five to seven' holes in his brain.

Article continues below advertisement

He has no "recollection" of the incident until he woke up in an ambulance.

Dick joked: "There were no bright lights. I wish (there were), I'd go back."

The troubled star then revealed he received a brain scan shortly after being revived that found holes in his brain due to his years of drug and alcohol abuse.

"They did a CAT scan thing, or whatever they call it in your brain, and I have all these – there’s about five to seven holes," he recalled on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.

These holes, which are known as lesions, can develop for a multitude of reasons, including traumatic brain injuries, chronic stress, and more, per the Cleveland Clinic.

Article continues below advertisement

How Is Dick Currently Feeling Following December's Scare?

Photo of Andy Dick
Source: MEGA

Dick's rep says the comedian is 'sober and doing great' after overdose.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Dick's rep, however, clarified the holes in the comedian's brain are from a prior incident the comedian suffered seven years ago.

His rep said: "The issue with his brain is from the 2019 attack that almost killed Andy when an unprovoked attacker cold-cocked Andy while he was outside of the club he and Paris Dylan had just performed.

"We are assured that his brain will heal."

The rep also acknowledged that while Dick "has been battling his addictions for years," he is "healthy, sober and doing great" following the incident this past December.

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Comedian Survive OD?

Photo of Andy Dick
Source: MEGA

The comedy actor was administered four shots of Narcan at the scene of his collapse.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans

Ioan Gruffudd Scores Major Victory over Ex-Wife in Ugly Court Battle as Judge Extends 'Fantastic Four' Star's Restraining Order against 'Ashamed' Alice Evans

Photo of Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson Accused of Child Sex Trafficking by Four Siblings in Bombshell New Lawsuit 17 Years After His Death

Article continues below advertisement

Dick's friends, Adam Carbone and Alexander Bailey, were filming the Road Trip star in Hollywood on December 9 when he ran off and smoked crack cocaine with a random man on the street.

A video showed Dick slumped over on the cement stairs of a building while bystanders called an ambulance and tried to help the Employee of the Month actor regain consciousness.

He was ultimately administered four shots of Narcan, a life-saving medication that quickly reverses opioid overdoses, and regained consciousness.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Andy Dick
Source: MEGA

Dick recalled saying 'where's the vodka' after coming 'back to life' following OD.

The former Andy Dick Show star, who has a long history of drug and alcohol abuse, went on to check himself into a rehabilitation center in Palm Springs a few days after the incident – before checking himself out of the facility less than two months later.

Speaking about this overdose and subsequent rehab stint in January, Dick told PageSix: "This is not funny, and I don’t remember this, but they say I came back to life, sat up, and the first thing outta my mouth was, 'Where’s the vodka?'"

He added: "I don’t remember. I was still out of it … just coming back from death and Narcan'd up. I was out of my mind."

As for his most recent rehab stay, Dick said that it felt "different" from his "many" previous trips.

"This one feels different, I think, mostly because I actually legit died, and I can’t believe I came back to life," he shared.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.