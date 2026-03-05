Andy Dick Reveals Devastating Damage of Near Fatal Drug Overdose — 'I have Five to Seven Holes in my Brain'

He has no "recollection" of the incident until he woke up in an ambulance.

Dick joked: "There were no bright lights. I wish (there were), I'd go back."

The troubled star then revealed he received a brain scan shortly after being revived that found holes in his brain due to his years of drug and alcohol abuse.

"They did a CAT scan thing, or whatever they call it in your brain, and I have all these – there’s about five to seven holes," he recalled on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.

These holes, which are known as lesions, can develop for a multitude of reasons, including traumatic brain injuries, chronic stress, and more, per the Cleveland Clinic.