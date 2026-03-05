Andy Dick Reveals Devastating Damage of Near Fatal Drug Overdose — 'I have Five to Seven Holes in my Brain'
March 5 2026, Updated 9:49 a.m. ET
Andy Dick has opened up about the devastating damage of his near-fatal drug overdose.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 60, told how both his heart and breathing stopped after taking crack cocaine on a New York street in December.
How Did Comedian Discover Damage OD Caused?
He has no "recollection" of the incident until he woke up in an ambulance.
Dick joked: "There were no bright lights. I wish (there were), I'd go back."
The troubled star then revealed he received a brain scan shortly after being revived that found holes in his brain due to his years of drug and alcohol abuse.
"They did a CAT scan thing, or whatever they call it in your brain, and I have all these – there’s about five to seven holes," he recalled on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.
These holes, which are known as lesions, can develop for a multitude of reasons, including traumatic brain injuries, chronic stress, and more, per the Cleveland Clinic.
How Is Dick Currently Feeling Following December's Scare?
However, Dick's rep, however, clarified the holes in the comedian's brain are from a prior incident the comedian suffered seven years ago.
His rep said: "The issue with his brain is from the 2019 attack that almost killed Andy when an unprovoked attacker cold-cocked Andy while he was outside of the club he and Paris Dylan had just performed.
"We are assured that his brain will heal."
The rep also acknowledged that while Dick "has been battling his addictions for years," he is "healthy, sober and doing great" following the incident this past December.
How Did Comedian Survive OD?
Dick's friends, Adam Carbone and Alexander Bailey, were filming the Road Trip star in Hollywood on December 9 when he ran off and smoked crack cocaine with a random man on the street.
A video showed Dick slumped over on the cement stairs of a building while bystanders called an ambulance and tried to help the Employee of the Month actor regain consciousness.
He was ultimately administered four shots of Narcan, a life-saving medication that quickly reverses opioid overdoses, and regained consciousness.
The former Andy Dick Show star, who has a long history of drug and alcohol abuse, went on to check himself into a rehabilitation center in Palm Springs a few days after the incident – before checking himself out of the facility less than two months later.
Speaking about this overdose and subsequent rehab stint in January, Dick told PageSix: "This is not funny, and I don’t remember this, but they say I came back to life, sat up, and the first thing outta my mouth was, 'Where’s the vodka?'"
He added: "I don’t remember. I was still out of it … just coming back from death and Narcan'd up. I was out of my mind."
As for his most recent rehab stay, Dick said that it felt "different" from his "many" previous trips.
"This one feels different, I think, mostly because I actually legit died, and I can’t believe I came back to life," he shared.