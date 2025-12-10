Troubled Comedian Andy Dick Found Unresponsive and Slumped Over Stairs in Hollywood Sparking Overdose Fears
Dec. 10 2025, Updated 7:22 a.m. ET
Troubled comedian Andy Dick has sparked overdose fears after he was discovered unresponsive in Hollywood.
RadarOnline.com can reveal witnesses told how Dick's friends rushed over to him after he was seen slumped over stairs urging him to wake up as his glasses lay on the ground.
Slumped Over Stairs
Dick, 59, has since told he's now ok but did not give any details about the suspected overdose.
He was given Narcan at the scene — a drug that can rapidly reverse the effects of an overdose.
A representative for the Los Angeles Fire Department later revealed first responders had arrived on the scene to treat a 59-year-old man suffering an overdose.
The LAFD rep added that the man was not taken to a hospital afterward.
Treated At The Scene
Dick, a comedian and actor, appeared in the 1999 movie Inspector Gadget where he played Kramer.
He was also known for his roles in the movies Reality Bites, Road Trip, and Employee of the Month.
Dick, who appeared on the NBC show NewsRadio during the 1990s, has struggled in the past with alcohol and drug addiction.
In 2012, he revealed he had been in and out of rehab more than 10 times.
Speaking in 2016, he said: "I would always say that I didn’t have a problem with drugs and alcohol.
"But I would drink when I was happy, when I was sad, when I was anxious.
"Without drugs or alcohol, I was depressed, frustrated, angry."
Form For Drug Use
Heartbroken Sharon Osbourne Reveals Late Husband Ozzy's Final Words Before He Suffered Fatal Heart Attack in the Family Gym During 4am Workout
Dick has previously been convicted of drug offenses.
In 1999, he was arrested after being found in possession of cocaine and marijuana.
Cops found the drugs after Dick crashed his car into a telephone pole.
Dick pleaded guilty but he signed up for a diversion program, which meant the charges were dropped.
In 2008, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drug charges.
In 2022, Dick made headlines when he was arrested at an RV campground at O'Neill Regional Park in Orange County, Southern California.
Dick was taken into custody on suspicion of sexually assaulting a man in the RV where he was staying with livestreamers since being evicted from his apartment the year before.
A livestream of the arrest was later posted on YouTube.
In the video, a young man going by the name "JJ" could be seen telling another person in the RV that he believed Dick had molested him in his sleep, as he could feel some sort of lotion or lubricant on his backside.
"JJ" was heard in the livestream then trying to confront Dick about the alleged incident.
Dick, who was heard saying he was on the phone with his "baby mama," denied the allegation before asking, "Did you take my blow?"
"No, I didn't even take it whenever it was offered," the man replied.
"JJ" then asked Dick, "Why did you assault me in my sleep?"
Dick denied the accusations and tried to block the camera with his foot.
"I never assaulted you in your sleep," he responded. "Can you leave me alone?"