EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Death Trauma — How 'Struggling' A-Lister Has Been Hit With Another Tragic Family Blow

The legal case, which has seen both sides trade accusations over the sale of Jolie's stake in the business, remains unresolved, with recent filings focusing on financial disclosures and control of the estate. The overlap of personal grief and legal pressure is now said to have intensified an already difficult period for Jolie, who is also said to be desperate to relocate from America to spend time on her humanitarian work abroad.

A source close to Jolie said, "Angelina is deeply affected by Chip's passing; it has hit her at a time when she is already under immense emotional strain.

"Losing a family member like this would be difficult under any circumstances, but coming in the middle of an ongoing legal battle has made it even harder for her to process."