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Home > Exclusives > Angelina Jolie
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EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Death Trauma — How 'Struggling' A-Lister Has Been Hit With Another Tragic Family Blow

Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie is believed to have been left 'reeling' over the death of her uncle.

March 28 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Angelina Jolie is said to be "reeling" from a fresh family loss after the death of her uncle Chip Taylor – with sources claiming the actress is "devastated" as the tragedy collides with the ongoing strain of her legal battle with Brad Pitt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 50-year-old Maleficent star is mourning Taylor, who died aged 86, while continuing to navigate a protracted dispute with Pitt, 62, over their former jointly-owned French winery Château Miraval.

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Angelina Jolie's Grief and Legal War

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Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Jolie is said to be reeling from the death of her uncle Chip Taylor.

The legal case, which has seen both sides trade accusations over the sale of Jolie's stake in the business, remains unresolved, with recent filings focusing on financial disclosures and control of the estate. The overlap of personal grief and legal pressure is now said to have intensified an already difficult period for Jolie, who is also said to be desperate to relocate from America to spend time on her humanitarian work abroad.

A source close to Jolie said, "Angelina is deeply affected by Chip's passing; it has hit her at a time when she is already under immense emotional strain.

"Losing a family member like this would be difficult under any circumstances, but coming in the middle of an ongoing legal battle has made it even harder for her to process."

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Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Jolie remains locked in a nearly decade-long legal battle with Brad Pitt.

The insider added, "She is trying to hold everything together, but there is a sense that the weight of everything happening at once has been overwhelming.

"The situation with Brad is still very much active and demanding her attention, with legal teams continuing to argue over financial records and the terms of the original agreement surrounding the winery.

"At the same time, she is dealing with grief, and those close to her say it has left her feeling emotionally drained."

The source noted: "There is a real feeling that she has not had the space to properly step back and mourn because of everything else going on. It is all happening at once, and that is incredibly tough."

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Jon Voight's Brother Dies

Photo of Chip Taylor aka James Wesley Voight and Jon Voight
Source: MEGA

Taylor was the brother of Jon Voight and wrote the hit song 'Wild Thing.'

Taylor, born James Wesley Voight in Yonkers, New York, was the brother of Jolie's father, Jon Voight, 87, and carved out a distinguished career as a songwriter. He was best known for writing Wild Thing, the 1966 hit popularized by The Troggs, as well as "Angel of the Morning," later recorded by artists including Merrilee Rush and Juice Newton.

His work spanned multiple genres, earning him recognition as a versatile and influential figure in American music.

News of his death was shared by his friend Billy Vera, who wrote online: "R.I.P.: Chip Taylor, my friend and songwriting mentor, last night in hospice."

Neither Jolie nor her father has issued a public statement over his passing.

Those close to Jolie say the loss has been felt deeply within the family. A friend said, "Chip represented a connection to her family's creative roots, and his passing has stirred a lot of reflection for Angelina. It is not just about losing him, but about what he represented in her life and in her family history."

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The $67M Winery War Escalates

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Photo of Château Miraval
Source: MEGA

The dispute centers on their $6 million French winery, Château Miraval.

Jolie's ongoing dispute with Pitt over Château Miraval continues to cast a long shadow. Jolie sold her stake in the winery in 2021, prompting legal action from Pitt, who has argued the sale breached prior agreements. The actress has countered she was seeking financial independence and has raised concerns about transparency in the business dealings.

The case has since expanded to include disputes over documentation and control of the estate's operations.

A pal said, "Angelina has been navigating a very complex and emotionally charged situation for some time now, and the loss of Chip has only added to that burden. She is doing her best to stay focused, but it is clear this has been an incredibly difficult period for her."

The legal battle between mom-of-six Jolie and Pitt over their $67million French winery escalated this year, with Pitt scoring major victories by forcing his ex-wife to turn over private, unredacted documents and emails. Pitt is suing over her 2021 sale of her stake to Stoli Group subsidiary, alleging it breached a previous agreement between the former couple.

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