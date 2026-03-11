Your tip
Angelina Jolie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Ditching America — 'Maleficent' Witch So Sick of Her Villain Role in States She's Planning Humanitarian Causes Overseas

angelina jolie exit us maleficent backlash humanitarian work
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie plans to leave the U.S. after facing backlash tied to 'Maleficent' and her public image.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Angelina Jolie is plotting to ditch the USA for greener pastures abroad after years of being branded as the bad guy in her breakup from Brad Pitt – and insiders said she's inviting their youngest kids to tag along, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Angie wants to take twins Vivienne and Knox [Jolie-Pitt] with her and away from their dad," a source claimed. "They're the last to live at home and have shown they're very devoted to their mother. It's not likely to be a hard sell."

Angelina Jolie Planning Life Overseas

Insiders said Brad Pitt faces the prospect of twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt relocating overseas with their mother, Angelina Jolie, after turning 18.
Source: MEGA

After a costly eight-year battle, the mom of six reached a divorce settlement with Brad, 62, in 2024 that forced her to remain in Los Angeles with her brood. But Knox and Vivienne turn 18 in July, freeing them and Angelina, 50, to relocate anywhere.

Insiders believe the Maleficent star, who recently sold her longtime Manhattan apartment and is asking $24.5million for her L.A. mansion, is eyeing a move to France, Africa or Cambodia – where she owns a home.

Sources said older children Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, and Shiloh, 19, support their mother and siblings resettling overseas. "Angie's won the battle with the kids and having the youngest follow her out the door would be heartbreaking for Brad," a source said.

But one Hollywood insider said many in Tinseltown will be glad to see her go. "She hasn't had a hit in years," the tart-tongued insider told RadarOnline.com. "She has no choice but to reinvent herself as a full-time humanitarian."

Angelina Still Seen As A 'Homewrecker'

Jennifer Aniston remains a lingering figure in Angelina's public image following claims tied to the film 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith.'
Source: MEGA

Plus, added the insider: "A lot of people still see her as a homewrecker who broke up Brad's storybook marriage to Jennifer Aniston – only to dump him more than a decade later."

Aniston, 56, has spent years trying to heal from the embarrassment of Brad hooking up with costar Angie on the set of their 2005 film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

"Jen has hated sharing the same town with Angelina – there's always been a chance of bumping into her at events," a second source said.

Angelina’s Hollywood Exit Looms

A legal fight with Brad over Chateau Miraval continues as Angelina prepares to leave Hollywood behind.
Source: MEGA

Angie's fire sale comes as the financially strapped Salt star was ordered to turn over a trove of secret texts and emails in her still-pending lawsuit with Brad over her 2021 decision to sell her share of their $500million French estate, Chateau Miraval, behind his back.

"She never blended in well in Hollywood," the source said. "People won't shed tears when she finally makes good on her promise to leave."

