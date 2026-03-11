EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Ditching America — 'Maleficent' Witch So Sick of Her Villain Role in States She's Planning Humanitarian Causes Overseas

After a costly eight-year battle, the mom of six reached a divorce settlement with Brad, 62, in 2024 that forced her to remain in Los Angeles with her brood. But Knox and Vivienne turn 18 in July, freeing them and Angelina, 50, to relocate anywhere.

Insiders believe the Maleficent star, who recently sold her longtime Manhattan apartment and is asking $24.5million for her L.A. mansion, is eyeing a move to France, Africa or Cambodia – where she owns a home.

Sources said older children Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, and Shiloh, 19, support their mother and siblings resettling overseas. "Angie's won the battle with the kids and having the youngest follow her out the door would be heartbreaking for Brad," a source said.

But one Hollywood insider said many in Tinseltown will be glad to see her go. "She hasn't had a hit in years," the tart-tongued insider told RadarOnline.com. "She has no choice but to reinvent herself as a full-time humanitarian."