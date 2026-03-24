EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Peace Plea — 'Fight Club' Star Eyes Ceasefire After Decade-Long War With Ex Angelina Jolie

Though Pitt initially sued Jolie in 2022, a judge has set a trial date of Feb. 1, 2027, and ordered mediation for Oct. 28, 2026.

"No matter how much time and money Brad has plowed into the fight, this has to stop," an insider told RadarOnline.com, hinting a pre-trial agreement is in the cards. "Both sides have made their points, and it's time to put the whole lawsuit to bed."

The actress, 50, is currently appealing a decision that ordered her to hand over "unredacted versions" of 22 texts and emails "exchanged between non-attorneys" after Pitt's legal team argued she was "abusing the privilege to bury critical documents that go to the heart of the case." Her request for a temporary stay was granted and remains in effect pending a hearing.

But both Pitt and Jolie have had attorneys on speed dial since their shocking split in 2016, trading blows in a costly divorce battle.