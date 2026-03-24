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EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Peace Plea — 'Fight Club' Star Eyes Ceasefire After Decade-Long War With Ex Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has been seeking a ceasefire in his long feud with ex Angelina Jolie after years of legal battles.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt has been seeking a ceasefire in his long feud with ex Angelina Jolie after years of legal battles.

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March 24 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Aging hunk Brad Pitt is desperate to end his decade-long courtroom clash with ex-wife Angelina Jolie – and sources said he's reached out to her attorneys for a "compromise" to get the drama wrapped up before 2026 comes to a close, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former couple's latest war is over their $500million French estate, Chateau Miraval, with Pitt alleging the Maleficent beauty sold her shares to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler behind his back for $67million.

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Pitt and Jolie's Battle Nears End

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Brad Pitt has allegedly sought a compromise with Angelina Jolie over Chateau Miraval as mediation looms ahead of a scheduled 2027 trial.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt has allegedly sought a compromise with Angelina Jolie over Chateau Miraval as mediation looms ahead of a scheduled 2027 trial.

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Though Pitt initially sued Jolie in 2022, a judge has set a trial date of Feb. 1, 2027, and ordered mediation for Oct. 28, 2026.

"No matter how much time and money Brad has plowed into the fight, this has to stop," an insider told RadarOnline.com, hinting a pre-trial agreement is in the cards. "Both sides have made their points, and it's time to put the whole lawsuit to bed."

The actress, 50, is currently appealing a decision that ordered her to hand over "unredacted versions" of 22 texts and emails "exchanged between non-attorneys" after Pitt's legal team argued she was "abusing the privilege to bury critical documents that go to the heart of the case." Her request for a temporary stay was granted and remains in effect pending a hearing.

But both Pitt and Jolie have had attorneys on speed dial since their shocking split in 2016, trading blows in a costly divorce battle.

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Decade-Long War Taking Toll

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brad pitt ceasefire feud ex angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

An insider said Pitt wants to end his long-running legal battle with Jolie, citing reputational damage after years of conflict.

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"Ten years of fighting is long enough," shared a RadarOnline.com insider. "His and Angelina's reputations have both been damaged by this conflict."

Plus, added the insider: "Nobody caught up in this mess is getting any younger."

In December, the actor turned 62 – and the children he and Pitt fought so hard over have almost all grown up. Their youngest kids, twins Knox and Vivienne, will mark their 18th birthday this July, meaning they'll no longer have to abide by the custody agreement that forced their bitter mother to stay in Los Angeles.

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Kids Cut Ties With Pitt

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Jolie's children, including Vivienne, Shiloh and Pax, have allegedly distanced themselves from Pitt amid the ongoing family dispute.
Source: MEGA

Jolie's children, including Vivienne, Shiloh and Pax, have allegedly distanced themselves from Pitt amid the ongoing family dispute.

Reportedly estranged from her father already, Vivienne has publicly dropped Pitt from her name, as have older siblings Maddox, 24, Zahara, 21, and Shiloh, 19. Meanwhile, son Pax, 22, allegedly lashed out at Pitt via social media.

Now, the insider said the actor's ready to move on from the headline-making family feud and restore peace with everyone involved.

"My personal life is always in the news," Pitt has lamented. "Or some version of my personal life, let's put it that way."

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