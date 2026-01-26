Inside Brad Pitt's Big Win — After Angelina Jolie Was Ordered to Turn Over Potentially Damaging Secret Texts and Emails in Never-Ending Vineyard War
Jan. 26 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Angelina Jolie has been ordered to turn over a trove of secret texts and emails in her ongoing legal tussle with Brad Pitt over their French vineyard, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pitt won a major victory when a judge granted his motion to have Jolie produce "unredacted versions" of 22 documents "exchanged" between non-attorneys within 45 days.
Judge Sides With Pitt
The Maleficent beauty, 50, had argued the messages between her business manager and several trusted advisers were protected by a nondisclosure agreement.
But the judge agreed with F1 star Pitt, 62, that the documents were simply unprotected "business gossip" between the Oscar-winning actress and her aides.
According to a source close to Pitt, the emails would prove Jolie had been "disingenuous since the start" regarding her sale of her part of Chateau Miraval, which produces an award-winning rose wine.
Jolie "is abusing the privilege to bury critical documents that go to the heart of the case," attorneys for Pitt argued in their motion.
Emails Detail Jolie’s Legal Playbook
The former couple's dispute dates back to 2022 when Pitt sued Jolie for selling her share of the estate to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler for $67million.
He claimed the couple had initially agreed to give each other first refusal if either one decided to sell their share of Chateau Miraval, which they purchased jointly in 2008.
According to Jolie's sworn declarations, the disputed emails reveal the step-by-step road map of her legal and strategic maneuvers – from drafting responses to analyzing legal advice.
She's admitted to removing passages that contained nothing but "attorney mental impressions, conclusions or observations."
Judge Flatly Rejects Jolie’s Defense
Her team insists these materials reflect pure legal strategy, refuting Pitt's claims that the documents are simply "business gossip." But the judge's ruling dismisses her argument.
The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars' 12-year relationship ended abruptly following an infamous fight aboard a private plane in 2016, which led to a bitter divorce and custody battle.
Jolie had previously been ordered to turn over every NDA she signed between 2014 and 2022.
The judge has set a trial date of February 1, 2027, in the case, while mediation was ordered for October 28, 2026.