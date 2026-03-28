Trump Hooked on 'War Porn' — Prez’s Daily Iran War Briefings in Situation Room 'Must Include' Video Streams of 'Stuff Blowing Up'

Since the start of the war, Trump has reportedly demanded his daily briefings be delivered like a SportsCenter highlight reel, with an emphasis on the big booms.

The videos, which typically run for about two minutes, are made up of the biggest, most successful strikes on Iranian targets over the previous 48 hours. But some advisors have become concerned that the president is focusing only on the action films and not really grasping the severity of the fighting overseas.

Military officials justify the clips, confessing they can’t brief Trump on every strike every day, as there are hundreds of them.

"We can’t tell him every single thing that happens," a current U.S. official told NBC News, hinting that Trump prefers the explosive, Michael Bay-esque videos to the boring briefing papers.