Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Hooked on 'War Porn' — Prez’s Daily Iran War Briefings in Situation Room 'Must Include' Video Streams of 'Stuff Blowing Up'

donald trump and explosion
Source: mega

Donald Trump loves watching things blow up.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 28 2026, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump is obsessed with watching "stuff blow up", RadarOnline.com can report, and insists that his daily briefings on the war in Iran are packed full of explosions and "strike montages."

What they apparently lack is any real news or advice in a written form.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Explosive Briefs

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
donald trump
Source: mega

The president insists his daily Iran briefings are chock-full of explosions.

Since the start of the war, Trump has reportedly demanded his daily briefings be delivered like a SportsCenter highlight reel, with an emphasis on the big booms.

The videos, which typically run for about two minutes, are made up of the biggest, most successful strikes on Iranian targets over the previous 48 hours. But some advisors have become concerned that the president is focusing only on the action films and not really grasping the severity of the fighting overseas.

Military officials justify the clips, confessing they can’t brief Trump on every strike every day, as there are hundreds of them.

"We can’t tell him every single thing that happens," a current U.S. official told NBC News, hinting that Trump prefers the explosive, Michael Bay-esque videos to the boring briefing papers.

Article continues below advertisement

On the Path to Global Domination

iran missile attack
Source: mega

Trump is said to prefer video explosions to paper updates.

In the span of two months, Trump has fed his booming addiction by invading and eliminating a pair of bloodthirsty dictators who were ruling over key oil-rich countries.

First, he stormed Venezuela, capturing its dictator, alleged narcotrafficker Nicolás Maduro. Then, in a stunning move, he unleashed America’s fury on Iran to end terrorism and secure worldwide peace, killing the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, within the first 24 hours of America's "Operation Epic Fury."

And Radar has learned it's reportedly all part of a grander plan to take over the Western Hemisphere, and lock down an unprecedented third White House term in 2028.

"Donald Trump wants to reshape the global economy and the global power structure," presidential historian Leon Wagener said. "He wants to become the new George Washington to the world and secure the legacy of being the most powerful U.S. president."

Wagener continued: "He has confided to his most trustworthy advisers that the only way to rule the world and make his mark is to control the oil and rare earth minerals. That’s the goal."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Times Three

donald trump
Source: mega

Trump could have his eyes on global domination.

Insiders say the quick takeovers are Trump gearing up to play the long game. Just 15 months into his second term, sources say the Prez is dead set about plotting to run for a third term in 2028, despite the fact he will be 82 at the time, and, oh yeah, a third presidential term is currently unconstitutional.

The U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two elected terms. However, Trump allegedly plans to argue his third term is necessary to complete his world peace initiative, which is far from over.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Kristi Noem, Bryon Noem

Inside Kristi Noem and Husband Bryon's Private Relationship — After Fired 'Ice Barbie' Is Accused of Having an Affair With Timeline Corey Lewandowski

Photo of Donald Trump and Tiger Woods

Trump Made Eerie Prediction Tiger Woods 'Wouldn't Be Playing in 2026 Masters Tournament' — One Day Before Golf Legend's Rollover Car Accident

White House Fights Back

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The White House has defended the president's obsessions.

White House officials have told Radar that reasoning is preposterous, and the president is only doing what he believes is best for the U.S.

"All of President Trump’s foreign policy actions have safeguarded our national security and put America first," a White House spokesperson said. "His actions to take on the many threats posed by Iran, arrest narcoterrorist Nicolás Maduro, negotiate fairer trade deals, and more have all brought deliverables home to the United States.

"The President is Making America Great Again while simultaneously making the entire world safer and stronger than ever."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.