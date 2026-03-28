Trump Hooked on 'War Porn' — Prez’s Daily Iran War Briefings in Situation Room 'Must Include' Video Streams of 'Stuff Blowing Up'
March 28 2026, Published 5:41 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is obsessed with watching "stuff blow up", RadarOnline.com can report, and insists that his daily briefings on the war in Iran are packed full of explosions and "strike montages."
What they apparently lack is any real news or advice in a written form.
Trump's Explosive Briefs
Since the start of the war, Trump has reportedly demanded his daily briefings be delivered like a SportsCenter highlight reel, with an emphasis on the big booms.
The videos, which typically run for about two minutes, are made up of the biggest, most successful strikes on Iranian targets over the previous 48 hours. But some advisors have become concerned that the president is focusing only on the action films and not really grasping the severity of the fighting overseas.
Military officials justify the clips, confessing they can’t brief Trump on every strike every day, as there are hundreds of them.
"We can’t tell him every single thing that happens," a current U.S. official told NBC News, hinting that Trump prefers the explosive, Michael Bay-esque videos to the boring briefing papers.
On the Path to Global Domination
In the span of two months, Trump has fed his booming addiction by invading and eliminating a pair of bloodthirsty dictators who were ruling over key oil-rich countries.
First, he stormed Venezuela, capturing its dictator, alleged narcotrafficker Nicolás Maduro. Then, in a stunning move, he unleashed America’s fury on Iran to end terrorism and secure worldwide peace, killing the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, within the first 24 hours of America's "Operation Epic Fury."
And Radar has learned it's reportedly all part of a grander plan to take over the Western Hemisphere, and lock down an unprecedented third White House term in 2028.
"Donald Trump wants to reshape the global economy and the global power structure," presidential historian Leon Wagener said. "He wants to become the new George Washington to the world and secure the legacy of being the most powerful U.S. president."
Wagener continued: "He has confided to his most trustworthy advisers that the only way to rule the world and make his mark is to control the oil and rare earth minerals. That’s the goal."
Trump Times Three
Insiders say the quick takeovers are Trump gearing up to play the long game. Just 15 months into his second term, sources say the Prez is dead set about plotting to run for a third term in 2028, despite the fact he will be 82 at the time, and, oh yeah, a third presidential term is currently unconstitutional.
The U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two elected terms. However, Trump allegedly plans to argue his third term is necessary to complete his world peace initiative, which is far from over.
White House Fights Back
White House officials have told Radar that reasoning is preposterous, and the president is only doing what he believes is best for the U.S.
"All of President Trump’s foreign policy actions have safeguarded our national security and put America first," a White House spokesperson said. "His actions to take on the many threats posed by Iran, arrest narcoterrorist Nicolás Maduro, negotiate fairer trade deals, and more have all brought deliverables home to the United States.
"The President is Making America Great Again while simultaneously making the entire world safer and stronger than ever."