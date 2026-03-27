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EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: New Terror Group Invades America — Pentagon Insider Warns Sleeper Cells in Every State Are 'More Deadly Than ISIS'

Donald Trump and Iran
Source: mega

President Trump is preparing for an invasion of Iranian sleeper cells.

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March 27 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Beaten and battered Iran is reportedly planning to bring the war to America, RadarOnline.com has learned, with a secret series of sleeper cells targeting churches, malls and crowded streets.

Top military leaders advise the rogue terrorists are already in every state, just waiting for the signal to attack.

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Waking Sleeper Cells

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iran protest
Source: mega

Iran is said to be in the process of infiltrating America.

With the war in Iran raging on, experts say it's not a matter of when the sleeper cells will awaken, but rather where.

"It's a real threat," warns retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely, who believes Iran has already been conducting reconnaissance missions and plotting drone revenge attacks on a secret list of sensitive targets for years.

"The sleeper cells are here," Vallely warned. "They are expected to link up with others to create an attack on our grid system, military bases and soft targets."

"We just don't know where all these people are – or how they are supported by countries like Iran," he added.

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Iran Targets Trump for Payback

iran missile attack
Source: mega

President Trump has taken credit for crippling Iran's defenses.

President Trump has already boasted about crippling Iran's ability to strike back after successful bombing key military targets. However, the war shows few signs of slowing.

Michael Szanto, an international relations expert, said that taking out Iran is crucial to Trump's plan to "make the world safer," starting with the U.S.

"The Iranian government has as its mantra, 'Death to the United States,' so the danger has always been there," he said.

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Terror Groups Are Increasing Their Violence

There are warnings about retaliatory strikes in the U.S.
Source: mega

There are warnings about retaliatory strikes in the U.S.

However, terror groups have reportedly been getting more brazen.

The "Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right" has already claimed responsibility for recent bombing and arson attacks on Jewish synagogues and schools across Europe, and a Pentagon insider believes the group – described as more deadly than the jihadist militant organization ISIS – is already in America with thousands of sleeper cells poised to cause mayhem.

Days after the war began, suspected terrorist Ndiaga Diagne, 53, opened fire at a crowded Austin, Texas, bar killing three and injuring 14. Wearing clothes with an Iranian flag design and the words "Property of Allah," he was gunned down by police.

On March 12 in Michigan, Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a 41-year-old Lebanese American, plowed his explosives-laden car into a preschool at a West Bloomfield synagogue, nearly killing 140 students. Reportedly, Ghazali, who died by suicide at the scene, was the brother of a terrorist Hezbollah commander recently taken out during an Israeli air strike.

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Iran is trying to send a message to the president.

That same day, Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, 36, a former member of the Virginia National Guard who previously served over eight years in prison for attempting to aid ISIS, barged into an ROTC classroom at Norfolk’s Old Dominion University and opened fire, killing one person and injuring two others.

The gunman was eventually subdued by students and beaten to death.

"The sudden rise of these attacks is no coincidence," said a Washington insider. "Iran is sending a message to this new terror group, and that’s to infiltrate every corner of America and strike when least expected ... This new group will make ISIS look like pussycats."

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