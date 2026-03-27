EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: New Terror Group Invades America — Pentagon Insider Warns Sleeper Cells in Every State Are 'More Deadly Than ISIS'

With the war in Iran raging on, experts say it's not a matter of when the sleeper cells will awaken, but rather where.

"It's a real threat," warns retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely, who believes Iran has already been conducting reconnaissance missions and plotting drone revenge attacks on a secret list of sensitive targets for years.

"The sleeper cells are here," Vallely warned. "They are expected to link up with others to create an attack on our grid system, military bases and soft targets."

"We just don't know where all these people are – or how they are supported by countries like Iran," he added.