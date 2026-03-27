The distinction had originally been awarded to Ferguson in 1987 after her marriage to the former Prince Andrew, also 66. Councillors cited concerns over her links to Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66, particularly in light of documents showing Ferguson maintained contact with the s-- predator after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The decision was passed under Section 249 of the Local Government Act 1972 and follows a similar move in 2022 when Andrew was also stripped of the same honor.

Councillor Darryl Smalley said during the meeting: "We now know, following the release of thousands of documents, that Sarah Ferguson too had a close friendship with Epstein, which continued well beyond his conviction."