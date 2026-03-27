EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Has No Idea When the Humiliation Will Stop' After Latest 'Gut Punch'
March 27 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sarah Ferguson is said to have "no idea when the humiliation will stop" after being stripped of the Freedom of the City of York in what insiders describe as another "gut punch" linked to her past association with Jeffrey Epstein.
The 66-year-old Duchess of York lost the honorary title following a unanimous vote by the City of York Council at a meeting held at the Guildhall on Thursday, March 26.
Council Strips Sarah Ferguson of City Honor
The distinction had originally been awarded to Ferguson in 1987 after her marriage to the former Prince Andrew, also 66. Councillors cited concerns over her links to Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66, particularly in light of documents showing Ferguson maintained contact with the s-- predator after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.
The decision was passed under Section 249 of the Local Government Act 1972 and follows a similar move in 2022 when Andrew was also stripped of the same honor.
Councillor Darryl Smalley said during the meeting: "We now know, following the release of thousands of documents, that Sarah Ferguson too had a close friendship with Epstein, which continued well beyond his conviction."
He added: "We don't expect recipients of York's highest honour to be saints. We simply do not want them to be best friends of convicted pedophiles. We stand with victims. We stand for the rule of the rule of law. We stand for decency."
The comments underscored the council's rationale as pressure mounted following renewed scrutiny of Epstein-related records. Those close to Ferguson say the latest development has been deeply upsetting.
One insider told us, "For Sarah, this feels like another gut punch in a series of public blows she has struggled to move past. She genuinely has no idea when the humiliation will stop, because each time things seem to settle, something new emerges to drag her back into the spotlight."
Exhaustion and Public Scrutiny Mount
Another source added: "There is a sense of exhaustion around her. She feels she has paid a heavy price already, but the consequences of those past associations continue to follow her in ways she cannot control."
The council heard additional arguments from both elected officials and members of the public.
Gwen Swinburn said: "The decision before you tonight is whether to remove the freedom of the city from Ms Ferguson. It should not be a difficult one. It is the absolute minimum you should be doing."
Meanwhile, Councillor Claire Douglas noted: "As the people of York would expect, holding this status requires upholding the values and behaviours consistent with such an honor. Those who continued to associate with Jeffrey Epstein after his crimes became widely known fall well short of these expectations."
"Sarah Ferguson falls into this category as the Epstein files have shown. I therefore call on council to support the motion as presented."
The honorary Freedom of the City is traditionally reserved for individuals deemed to have provided exceptional service or to be distinguished public figures.
In Ferguson's case, councillors concluded that her continued association with Epstein after his conviction conflicted with those standards. The fallout has extended beyond ceremonial recognition.
Following the release of the Epstein files, records from Companies House showed six companies linked to Ferguson began winding down operations, while her charity, Sarah's Trust, announced it would close for the foreseeable future.