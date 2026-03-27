EXCLUSIVE: The Proof Sydney Sweeney Has Now Ditched Hollywood And is Operating as a 'One-Woman Brand'
March 27 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sydney Sweeney is increasingly being viewed as a "one-woman brand" who has effectively ditched Hollywood, with insiders claiming her booming lingerie empire signals a shift toward building a Kardashian-style billion-dollar business.
The 28-year-old Euphoria star has seen her underwear label Syrn sell out within minutes of launch, prompting an aggressive expansion strategy across Europe.
Sydney Sweeney's $35M European Empire
Sweeney is said to be planning stores in France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Greece, Germany, and Switzerland, backed by a reported $35million investment. Her growing business ambitions come as she spends extended time in European cities, including London, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, and Lisbon, where she is also considering purchasing property.
The move coincides with a mixed run at the box office despite successes such as Anyone But You and The Housemaid, alongside speculation she could be cast in a future James Bond film. Sources said Sweeney's focus has shifted decisively toward business.
One insider said, "If you really look at the direction Syd is taking, it is very clear she is positioning herself as a one-woman brand in the fullest sense. The lingerie line is not just another project – it is the foundation of a much bigger strategy.
"She is deliberately shifting the focus away from being just an actress and toward building a self-sustaining empire where her name, image, and business ventures are all interconnected. In her mind, this is about longevity and control – creating something that extends well beyond the limits of a traditional Hollywood career."
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Another source added: "The sheer amount of time, focus, and capital she is investing into Syrn makes it obvious that Sydney's priorities have shifted. There is a sense she no longer sees Hollywood as the central pillar of her career, but rather as one piece of a much larger puzzle.
"What she is aiming for now is scale – building a global lifestyle brand that can stand on its own, independent of film roles. The comparison being made behind the scenes is to the Kardashians, in terms of turning personal image into a billion-dollar enterprise. That is the level she is targeting, and every move she is making with the brand is geared toward that outcome."
That ambition is said to be driving her European expansion.
"Her ambition is not just for Syrn to succeed, but to truly dominate on a global scale, and she sees Europe as the natural next frontier," a source noted. "Her recognition and appeal across the continent are already incredibly strong, and she is very aware of that. The feeling is that she wants to strike while that momentum is at its peak and turn it into something lasting and commercially powerful."
The source added: "She has not been treating this like a distant business venture – she has been on the ground, moving from city to city, walking neighborhoods, visiting stores, and really immersing herself in each market to understand how the brand can slot in. It is a very deliberate, hands-on process, and it shows just how committed she is to growing this into something genuinely huge rather than just another celebrity label."
The movie star is also believed to be exploring a more permanent base in Europe, with Lisbon emerging as a favorite location. Her growing ties to Europe extend beyond business.
Sweeney was recently seen attending a football match at Lisbon's Estadio Jose Alvalade, and is due to film The Custom of the Country alongside Leo Woodall and Matthew Goode. Her business expansion has also been supported by Jeff Bezos, who, insiders said, has backed the lingerie venture financially and creatively.
Sweeney attended Bezos' high-profile wedding celebrations in Venice last year, further fueling speculation about their professional relationship and shared interest in European markets.
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Reclaiming Control Over Her Career Narrative
Sources suggest the pivot toward entrepreneurship comes amid increasing scrutiny in Hollywood. Her reported relationship with Scooter Braun and backlash over political affiliations and advertising campaigns have drawn criticism, prompting what insiders describe as a desire to create independence from the industry.
One insider said, "Syd has spent years under relentless scrutiny, with every decision picked apart, and this feels like a decisive move to reclaim control over her career and narrative.
"By channeling her energy into her own brand, she is stepping away from a system where she depends on studios, casting decisions, and shifting public opinion, and instead creating something she fully owns and directs. This is not a short-term pivot; it is a calculated, long-term strategy.
"She is effectively building an empire where she is simultaneously the product, the public face, and the driving business force behind it."