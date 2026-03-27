EXCLUSIVE: The Proof Sydney Sweeney Has Now Ditched Hollywood And is Operating as a 'One-Woman Brand'

The 28-year-old Euphoria star has seen her underwear label Syrn sell out within minutes of launch, prompting an aggressive expansion strategy across Europe.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Sydney Sweeney is increasingly being viewed as a "one-woman brand" who has effectively ditched Hollywood, with insiders claiming her booming lingerie empire signals a shift toward building a Kardashian-style billion-dollar business.

Sweeney is said to be planning stores in France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Greece, Germany, and Switzerland, backed by a reported $35million investment. Her growing business ambitions come as she spends extended time in European cities, including London, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, and Lisbon, where she is also considering purchasing property.

The move coincides with a mixed run at the box office despite successes such as Anyone But You and The Housemaid, alongside speculation she could be cast in a future James Bond film. Sources said Sweeney's focus has shifted decisively toward business.

One insider said, "If you really look at the direction Syd is taking, it is very clear she is positioning herself as a one-woman brand in the fullest sense. The lingerie line is not just another project – it is the foundation of a much bigger strategy.

"She is deliberately shifting the focus away from being just an actress and toward building a self-sustaining empire where her name, image, and business ventures are all interconnected. In her mind, this is about longevity and control – creating something that extends well beyond the limits of a traditional Hollywood career."