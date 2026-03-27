EXCLUSIVE: 'Heartbreaking Reasons' Cancer-Stricken 'Evil Dead' Star Bruce Campbell is Making Movie With His Wife as He Battles Incurable Illness

RadarOnline.com can reveal Bruce Campbell is pressing ahead with a deeply personal new film alongside his wife as he battles an incurable cancer diagnosis – with insiders describing the project as a heartbreaking effort to create a lasting on-screen memory of their life together. The 67-year-old actor, best known for playing Ash Williams in the Evil Dead franchise, revealed on March 2 he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer described as "treatable, not curable."

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Bruce Campbell Debuts Personal New Film

Source: MEGA Campbell collaborated professionally with his wife, Ida Gearon, for the first time.

Despite the diagnosis, Campbell is preparing to debut Ernie and Emma, a film he created with his wife, Ida Gearon, marking their first professional collaboration. The project is scheduled to screen at Portland's Hollywood Theatre on April 4, where Campbell plans to attend multiple showings to observe audience reactions firsthand. Speaking about his diagnosis and its impact on his work, Campbell said: "It doesn't change anything for me. It makes you prioritize 100 per cent, and for me, the priority is this movie. It just gives me such creative satisfaction that, you know, everything else is secondary." Those close to the production said that the sense of urgency has only deepened his commitment. One insider said, "Bruce sees this film as more than just a creative project – it is something enduring that he and Ida can share. There is a feeling that he wants to leave behind a piece of their life together that she can always return to."

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Source: Trailer HQ/YOUTUBE The production follows the story of a widowed salesman named Ernie Tyler.

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Bruce Campbell's Goal to 'Spend As Much Time as Possible' With His Wife

Source: MEGA Insiders have described the film as a lasting on-screen memory for the couple.

Another source said the emotional weight behind the project has shaped every aspect of its creation. "This is about time as much as it is about storytelling," they added. "Bruce is determined to spend as much time as possible with Ida, and working side by side on this film has allowed them to do that in a meaningful way. It is both a professional collaboration and something far more personal. There is an understanding that this film will carry a deeper significance in the years ahead – a record of their partnership at a moment that matters profoundly to them both." Campbell also reflected on the experience of working with Gearon, describing it in intimate terms. He said, "My wife and I have never made a movie together before, and this is the most exciting thing ever. We finally got to do something that has no outside influence. We made it in our own little bubble."

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Bruce Campbell 'Incredibly Invested' in Fans' Reaction to Film

Source: MEGA Campbell scheduled multiple screenings at the Hollywood Theatre in Portland.

The film follows widowed pear salesman Ernie Tyler as he travels to scatter his late wife's ashes – a grounded narrative that mirrors the actor's focus on emotional authenticity. Campbell said, "It's a personal movie. I want to see how it affects people. Every audience is different. I'm very, very curious to see what people think about it. It's a real story that can happen to you. I think movies have taken place so much in the fantasy world recently that we've lost a little bit of our understanding of reality." Industry figures said Campbell's decision to attend screenings reflects his continued dedication despite his health challenges. One insider noted, "He is incredibly invested in how audiences respond. This is not just about releasing a film – he wants to witness the connection people have with it, which speaks to how much it means to him personally."

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Source: @shemp_malone/INSTAGRAM He shared his diagnosis publicly with honesty and candor.