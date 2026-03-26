EXCLUSIVE: 'Evil Dead' Star Bruce Campbell Drops Brave Cancer Update as He and His Wife Get Set to Work on First Film Together

The project is set to screen at Portland's Hollywood Theatre on April 4, with Campbell planning to attend multiple showings to observe audience reactions.

Speaking about his diagnosis and its impact on his work, Campbell has now said: "It doesn't change anything for me. It makes you prioritise 100 percent, and for me, the priority is this movie. It just gives me such creative satisfaction that, you know, everything else is secondary."

Those close to the production of his new movie said Campbell's focus has only intensified since his shattering diagnosis, describing his commitment as unwavering.

One source told us: "Bruce has taken this in his stride in a way that's surprised a lot of people. If anything, it's sharpened his sense of what matters. He's poured himself into this film with even more determination, treating it as something he genuinely needs to complete on his own terms."