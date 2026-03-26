EXCLUSIVE: 'Evil Dead' Star Bruce Campbell Drops Brave Cancer Update as He and His Wife Get Set to Work on First Film Together
March 26 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Bruce Campbell said his "treatable, not curable" cancer has not slowed him down, insisting the illness "doesn't change anything" as he prepares to debut a deeply personal new film made with his wife.
Campbell, 67, best known for his role as Ash Williams in the Evil Dead franchise, revealed on March 2 he had been diagnosed with cancer – but despite the diagnosis, the actor is pressing ahead with the release of Ernie and Emma, a film he created alongside his wife Ida Gearon, marking their first collaboration.
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The project is set to screen at Portland's Hollywood Theatre on April 4, with Campbell planning to attend multiple showings to observe audience reactions.
Speaking about his diagnosis and its impact on his work, Campbell has now said: "It doesn't change anything for me. It makes you prioritise 100 percent, and for me, the priority is this movie. It just gives me such creative satisfaction that, you know, everything else is secondary."
Those close to the production of his new movie said Campbell's focus has only intensified since his shattering diagnosis, describing his commitment as unwavering.
One source told us: "Bruce has taken this in his stride in a way that's surprised a lot of people. If anything, it's sharpened his sense of what matters. He's poured himself into this film with even more determination, treating it as something he genuinely needs to complete on his own terms."
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Another insider said the film has become a central emotional anchor for the actor. They added: "This project represents something very personal for him – not just creatively but emotionally. He's not stepping back or slowing down, he's leaning into the work and finding purpose in it."
Campbell also spoke about the significance of working with Gearon for the first time, describing the experience in deeply personal terms. He said: "My wife and I have never made a movie together before, and this is the most exciting thing ever.
"We finally got to do something that has no outside influence. We made it in our own little bubble."
The film follows widowed pear salesman Ernie Tyler as he travels to scatter his late wife's ashes in accordance with her wishes – a narrative grounded in realism Campbell has emphasized as central to the appeal of the film.
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Reflecting on the project, he added: "It's a personal movie. I want to see how it affects people. Every audience is different. I'm very, very curious to see what people think about it. It's a real story that can happen to you. I think movies have taken place so much in the fantasy world recently that we've lost a little bit of our understanding of reality."
Industry sources said Campbell's desire to attend screenings underscores his continued engagement with audiences despite his health challenges.
One insider said: "He's incredibly invested in how people respond to this film. It's not just about putting it out there – he wants to be present, to see firsthand how it resonates, which says a lot about how much it means to him."
Campbell shared news of his diagnosis publicly on social media, describing the moment he learned of it as unexpected.
He wrote online: "Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an 'opportunity,' so let's go with that – I'm having one of those.
"It's also called a type of cancer that's 'treatable,' not 'curable.' I apologize if that's a shock – it was to me too."