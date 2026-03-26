Idaho 4 Killer Bryan Kohberger Seen in Chilling Video Chatting About Slayings with DMV Worker — As He Updated His License Plates After Massacre
March 26 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Chilling video shows an uncannily relaxed Bryan Kohberger making small talk with a DMV worker, RadarOnline.com can reveal, just days after he slaughtered four University of Idaho students in their sleep.
Kohberger even flippantly discussed the massacre with the worker, secretly shielding his role in the crime.
Cool and Casual Bryan Kohberger
Kohberger had traveled from Idaho to Washington state, where he was obtaining new license plates for his white Hyundai Elantra while on the run.
Video showed the then 28-year-old casually entering the DMV on the afternoon of Nov. 18, 2022, just five days after the killings. He told the female agent, "I definitely need to get my license plate changed."
He was dressed just as casually, in a dark jacket and black gloves, and never gave any hint of his carnage. While waiting, he and the worker talked sports, debating the future of Yankee outfielder Aaron Judge.
At one point, the worker mentioned how safe the Washington area was, before haphazardly mentioning the murders to the actual killer.
"I like how small, quiet, and I would say safe, but the whole Moscow thing, kinda makes it feel a little less," the worker said.
Kohberger simply nodded in agreement and muttered, "Yeah."
Bryan Kohberger Hints at His Crimes
As the chit-chatting continued, Kohberger inadvertently let slip part of the chaos that was then enveloping his life. Talking about the nearby University of Washington, the killer confessed: "Where I came from in Pennsylvania, I came from a very small university, so this is big."
When the worker asked if he planned to settle down in Washington, he hinted that he was ready for a life on the run.
"I do like Pullman, but I’m not entirely certain if I can. Depends if I can get a job," he said, revealing, "I may have to go pretty much anywhere."
"Anywhere" turned out to be his home state. As Radar reported, Kohberger was arrested after a nationwide manhunt at his parents' Pennsylvania home.
He was handed four life sentences for the murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.
On Tuesday, March 24, new bodycam video from the Idaho crime scene revealed the moments the bodies of the four co-eds were placed in morgue bags and wheeled away.
A collection of officers outside the home appeared to be in the early stages of their investigation, and many can be seen entering and exiting the residence.
Although covered by a large black graphic, the video showed stretchers and gurneys being wheeled into the house and back out with body bags attached.
'A Lack of Respect'
Critics who viewed the video were aghast at what they called the lackadaisical approach the officers took around the crime scene, with many complaining the tragic scene was not treated with a proper amount of respect.
"The way the crime scene was treated is absolutely appalling!" one person commented. "And I'm so mad at how they treated the bodies! Absolutely disgusting."
Another person echoed: "It's sick... You hear the thudding down of a body, like they just dragged the body bag and then let it lay [sic] there."
A third blasted: "They were talking about leaving the bodies overnight and getting them out of the house in the morning, that is so disgusting. And it was so disrespectful of them to put one of the bodies on the floor right there in front of the door and just leave it there for as long as they did. I feel like they had no respect for the victims at all."