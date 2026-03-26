Idaho 4 Killer Bryan Kohberger Seen in Chilling Video Chatting About Slayings with DMV Worker — As He Updated His License Plates After Massacre

Kohberger had traveled from Idaho to Washington state, where he was obtaining new license plates for his white Hyundai Elantra while on the run.

Video showed the then 28-year-old casually entering the DMV on the afternoon of Nov. 18, 2022, just five days after the killings. He told the female agent, "I definitely need to get my license plate changed."

He was dressed just as casually, in a dark jacket and black gloves, and never gave any hint of his carnage. While waiting, he and the worker talked sports, debating the future of Yankee outfielder Aaron Judge.

At one point, the worker mentioned how safe the Washington area was, before haphazardly mentioning the murders to the actual killer.

"I like how small, quiet, and I would say safe, but the whole Moscow thing, kinda makes it feel a little less," the worker said.

Kohberger simply nodded in agreement and muttered, "Yeah."