'Sleepy Don' Strikes Again: Trump Busted 'Falling Asleep' During Cabinet Meeting While Being Briefed on War in Iran

At one point, while Hegseth discussed how an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander was killed overnight, it appeared Trump's face drooped, as he closed his eyes and kept them shut for a while.

A clip of the moment was posted on X, as critics were quick to call out the oldest sitting president ever.

"This is nuts. We are all seeing this. For the love of god... someone do something," one user begged. "Wake up!" Another added, "He looks like one of those old Animaltronics from Chuck E Cheese. What an embarrassment."

A person predicted, "There's no way he finishes the term," while one raged, "Trump is unfit for office! The 25th Amendment ought to be utilized."