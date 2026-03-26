'Sleepy Don' Strikes Again: Trump Busted 'Falling Asleep' During Cabinet Meeting While Being Briefed on War in Iran
March 26 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
It appears that discussing the war in Iran was a bit too boring for Donald Trump, as he was captured seemingly falling asleep, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old held a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, March 26, as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth briefed the president on Iran; an exchange that perhaps wasn't all that exciting for Trump.
Donald Trump Is 'Unfit for Office'
At one point, while Hegseth discussed how an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander was killed overnight, it appeared Trump's face drooped, as he closed his eyes and kept them shut for a while.
A clip of the moment was posted on X, as critics were quick to call out the oldest sitting president ever.
"This is nuts. We are all seeing this. For the love of god... someone do something," one user begged. "Wake up!" Another added, "He looks like one of those old Animaltronics from Chuck E Cheese. What an embarrassment."
A person predicted, "There's no way he finishes the term," while one raged, "Trump is unfit for office! The 25th Amendment ought to be utilized."
Calls for 25th Amendment to Be Invoked
The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties. Many notable figures in politics have already called for the amendment to be invoked on Trump, especially as his fumbles and stumbles have become a daily occurrence.
In February, the former reality star accepted an accolade for being the "Champion of Coal," and soon launched into a head-scratching streak of words.
"I'm proud to officially name the undispuut..." Trump said, before mumbling unintelligible words.
He continued: "When did this come out? Mr. Speaker – " and later said, "The undisputed champion of beautiful, clean coal."
"Sounds like his teeth fell out for a moment," one person responded on social media, as even Trump's rival, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, mocked and tweeted, "The sundowning starts earlier every day."
While many believe Trump is either suffering from dementia or desperately trying to stick around in his position despite his health faltering, the controversial politician has claimed he's doing better than ever.
"I feel like I did 50 years ago," Trump previously told Tom Llamas during an interview on NBC, and claimed he feels "great, physically and mentally."
However, earlier this week, Trump didn't look his best physically as he once again apparently fell asleep on the job, despite being praised by his very loyal team.
What's Wrong With Trump?
While Hegseth noted, "Before President Trump, our nation was set on a perpetual course of decline," Trump seemed to close his eyes several times.
And when it was Kash Patel's time to shower Trump in kind words, which included the FBI Director thanking the president for allowing him to live his "wildest dream," Trump once again seemed to struggle to keep his eyes open.
Not only does Trump have trouble staying awake, but walking may not be his forte either, as his ankles have also been called out. Many have noted how swollen his cankles have looked during public appearances.
Trump, who has also been spotted with a brutal rash on his neck, even admitted to being afraid of falling down stairs.
"... I have to be careful because one day I’m gonna probably fall," he previously said.