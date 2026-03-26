EXCLUSIVE: 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Bust-Up — Radar Reveals Why Anne Hathaway is Being Branded an 'Idiotic Diva' Behind Scenes of Fashion Mag Movie Sequel
March 26 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Anne Hathaway is facing backlash after pushing for less "skeletal" models in The Devil Wears Prada 2, with insiders branding her an "idiotic diva" amid claims she is simply trying to appear woke while ignoring the fashion industry's brutal realities.
Hathaway, 43, is said to have sparked tensions behind the scenes of the Vogue-inspired movie sequel after raising concerns about the body types of models used in the film's catwalk sequences, filmed during Milan Fashion Week.
Iconic Sequel Returns With Original Cast
The sequel to the 2006 hit sees Hathaway reprise her role as Andy Sachs opposite Meryl Streep, 76, as Miranda Priestly, alongside returning cast members Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.
Production took place across New York and Italy last year, with the film due for release on May 1.
Streep confirmed Hathaway intervened directly with producers after noticing the models on set, recalling: "(I was) struck by how not only beautiful and young – everyone seems young to me – but (by how) alarmingly thin the models were... I thought that all had been addressed years ago. Annie clocked it too.
"And she made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal! She's a stand-up girl."
'Crew Members Have Been Rolling Their Eyes'
However, insiders claimed the move has been met with ridicule within parts of the industry.
One source close to the production said: "Anne is being openly mocked for this. People think she's trying to look progressive for headlines, but the reality is fashion hasn't changed that much. Models are still extremely thin, and pretending otherwise comes off as naïve."
Another production insider said: "There's a feeling Anne's being a bit of a diva about this. It's being described as idiotic behaviour because she's trying to impose a narrative that doesn't match what the industry actually looks like. Crew members have been rolling their eyes.
"Some are saying it's just performative. She wants to be seen as making a statement, but behind the scenes, it's caused friction because it complicates production and doesn't reflect real runway casting."
Behind the Scenes Production Friction
Despite the backlash, Hathaway is said to have remained composed during filming, even as the shoot attracted intense public attention.
Streep described the scale of the reaction to the sequel, saying: "Even though we were aware of the impact of the first film two decades ago, I think none of us were prepared for the ambush of both goodwill and avid attention that engulfed us.
"We needed police barriers and crowd control. Buses of fans turned up, and paparazzi swarmed and, in one case, kept jumping in front of the camera and the shot and got in a kerfuffle with crew!
"Annie kept her cool, but I was unnerved."
Hathaway Faces On Set Challenges
Hathaway has also experienced a mishap during production, falling down steps after her heel broke while filming a scene.
She said: "I was aware that I was falling, I was aware that I was being photographed, and I was also aware that, like, so many people on the crew, their hearts had just jumped up into their throat, so I needed to get up quickly to make sure they knew I was OK."
Blunt spoke about the challenges posed by constant fan and media attention, saying: "I have never experienced anything like it. We had paparazzi taking pictures.
"There were fans there every day. It was difficult at times because, of course, you want to keep everything under wraps. But yeah, the level of interest has been just incredible."