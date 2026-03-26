EXCLUSIVE: 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Bust-Up — Radar Reveals Why Anne Hathaway is Being Branded an 'Idiotic Diva' Behind Scenes of Fashion Mag Movie Sequel

The sequel to the 2006 hit sees Hathaway reprise her role as Andy Sachs opposite Meryl Streep, 76, as Miranda Priestly, alongside returning cast members Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Production took place across New York and Italy last year, with the film due for release on May 1.

Streep confirmed Hathaway intervened directly with producers after noticing the models on set, recalling: "(I was) struck by how not only beautiful and young – everyone seems young to me – but (by how) alarmingly thin the models were... I thought that all had been addressed years ago. Annie clocked it too.

"And she made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal! She's a stand-up girl."