Idaho 4 Tragedy: New Chilling Bodycam Footage of College Students' Bodies Being Removed From Home Is Released — As Police Face Backlash Over Crime Scene Behavior

Cops in Moscow, Idaho, have come under fire for what many critics have blasted as "unprofessional behavior" on the night the bodies of four slain college students were removed from their home. Newly released body cam footage reveals the moments the four University of Idaho students, who were brutally stabbed to death at an off-campus house, were wheeled away.

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Chilling Video

Source: @connor..h8/youtube Body bags and stretchers were wheeled in and out of the house.

The chilling video, taken at night from one officer's bodycam, gives an inside look at the horrors the responding officers faced – and how they allegedly laughed them off. Killer Bryan Kohberger was handed four life sentences for the November 2022 murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. Previously released pictures showed the carnage caused by the now 31-year-old, who butchered the students before leaving their mutilated bodies behind. Although covered by a large black graphic, the new video shows stretchers and gurneys being wheeled into the house and back out with body bags attached.

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'Absolutely Disgusting' Behavior

Source: @connor..h8/youtube Officers were criticized for their alleged callous care.

A collection of officers outside the home appeared to be in the early stages of their investigation, and many can be seen entering and exiting the residence. Critics who viewed the video were aghast at what they called the lackadaisical approach the officers took around the crime scene, with many complaining the tragic scene was not treated with a proper amount of respect. "The way the crime scene was treated is absolutely appalling!" one person commented. "And I'm so mad at how they treated the bodies! Absolutely disgusting."

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Another person echoed: "It's sick... You hear the thudding down of a body, like they just dragged the body bag and then let it lay [sic] there." A third blasted: "They were talking about leaving the bodies overnight and getting them out of the house in the morning, that is so disgusting. And it was so disrespectful of them to put one of the bodies on the floor right there in front of the door and just leave it there for as long as they did. I feel like they had no respect for the victims at all."

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Coroner Quips About 'Souvenirs'

Source: @connor..h8/youtube A coroner asked if anyone wanted a 'souvenir' from the scene.

However, most viewers were especially appalled at the responding county coroner, who flippantly offered to give her fellow officers her dirt-covered police booties, asking them if they wanted them "as a souvenir." "Is she for real right now! Disgusting behavior!" one person commented. "That was the Coroner that said she wanted to keep them as souvenirs!" another exclaimed. "She needs to be fired ASAP! "If she is keeping those, can you imagine what else she is doing with your loved ones in ID, when she is left alone with them? I'm completely disgusted! "

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Bryan Kohberger's Final Fate

Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM Bryan Kohberger will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murders of four college students.