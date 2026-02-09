Your tip
Home > True Crime > University Of Idaho Murders

'F--k You, Bryan Kohberger': Idaho 4 Murder Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Family Send Savage Message To Her Killer After Graphic Crime Scene Photos Were Released

Kaylee Goncalves and bryan kohberger
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM/mega

The mother of Kaylee Goncalves lashed out at her killer while going through her personal belongings.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 9 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

The mother of murdered University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has lashed out at her daughter's killer, Bryan Kohberger, as the family continues to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives, RadarOnline.com can report.

Kaylee was among four University of Idaho students – including Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin – who were brutally stabbed to death by Kohberger at an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, in 2022.

A Mother's Impossible Task

Father Of University Of Idaho Victim Believes Daughter Was Targeted
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

Kristi Goncalves wished for her husband, Steve, to have 'one minute' in the cell with Kohberger.

Kristi Goncalves has just started the arduous task of sifting through her daughter's belongings, now that the case is closed and Kohberger will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering the co-eds.

She has been sharing her struggle in a series of Facebook posts, documenting her search through boxes filled with Kaylee's clothes, fashion accessories, and beauty products.

Finally, when she recently came across her 21-year-old daughter's hairbrush, teeth retainer, and a post-it note with the simple message, "Hello, my name is Kaylee," along with a drawing of a heart, the grieving mom snapped.

"These items of Kaylee's, hit me hard today. I just want her back so bad!!!!" Kristi wrote in the caption, before laying into Kohberger: "FU BK!!!!! I wish (Kaylee's dad) Steve could have 1 minute in that cell with him. 1 min, that's all it would take."

Photo of Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

Kohberger will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murders of four college students.

In the comments section, Kristi had plenty of sympathy – and support for her dark desires.

"I’ve said for years that I think all the parents should get 5 minutes in a room with him with no restrictions," one person commented, as another shared: "I can't imagine if that were my child. I don't know if I could ever stop plotting ways to get to him."

One person wanted "just a few minutes with that monster, I'd be so ready to go right behind you."

While a user suggested a different tactic: "Maybe Steve could become a pen pal with one of the inmates there. Maybe get them a little commissary (money)? Be well worth the (money)."

Gruesome Crime Scene Images

idaho crime scene
Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police released hundreds of graphic new photos from the crime scene.

The emotional outrage came just days after Moscow, Idaho, police released hundreds of additional photos from the gruesome crime scene, including many graphic images of blood-splattered clothing and personal items.

Blood was also on the wall, splashed on a cell phone, and covering a bed. Prosecutors alleged Kohberger entered the home around 4 A.M. and went to the third floor, where Goncalves and Mogen were sleeping, and killed both girls.

Kohberger then went down to the second floor, where he encountered Kernodle and killed her and Chapin, who was asleep in her bed, before leaving the home around 4:20 A.M.

Kohberger Behind Bars

photo from Idaho college house murders
Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT

Dirt and a singular beer can were left behind the madness.

Following a nationwide manhunt, Kohberger was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home. He was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.

The affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, his white Hyundai Elantra, and his cell phone records.

Shortly before his trial was set to start, Kohberger accepted a plea deal, allowing him to avoid the death penalty in exchange for life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

Kohberger declined to speak at his sentencing hearing, and his motive for the heinous attack remains unknown.

