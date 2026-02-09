'F--k You, Bryan Kohberger': Idaho 4 Murder Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Family Send Savage Message To Her Killer After Graphic Crime Scene Photos Were Released

Kristi Goncalves has just started the arduous task of sifting through her daughter's belongings, now that the case is closed and Kohberger will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering the co-eds.

She has been sharing her struggle in a series of Facebook posts, documenting her search through boxes filled with Kaylee's clothes, fashion accessories, and beauty products.

Finally, when she recently came across her 21-year-old daughter's hairbrush, teeth retainer, and a post-it note with the simple message, "Hello, my name is Kaylee," along with a drawing of a heart, the grieving mom snapped.

"These items of Kaylee's, hit me hard today. I just want her back so bad!!!!" Kristi wrote in the caption, before laying into Kohberger: "FU BK!!!!! I wish (Kaylee's dad) Steve could have 1 minute in that cell with him. 1 min, that's all it would take."