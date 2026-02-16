EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney V Kim Kardashian! Fresh Hollywood War Erupts Over Kinky Lingerie Brands

The line promises inclusive sizing up to 42DDD and features bras, corsets, thongs, and underwear largely priced under $100.

Kardashian, 45, who co-founded Skims in 2019, has built the company into a $5billion global force and recently expanded through a partnership with Nike.

The timing of Sweeney's move, coupled with a provocative marketing blitz in Los Angeles, has fueled speculation of a brewing battle between the two celebrity entrepreneurs.

An insider close to Sweeney said, "Sydney has always had a fiercely competitive streak, and she genuinely sees no ceiling when it comes to what she can achieve in business. She doesn't view herself as just another celebrity dabbling in fashion – she believes she has the vision and discipline to build something that can sit at the very top of the industry. Creating Syrn was not impulsive or vanity-driven – it was a strategic, carefully mapped-out move designed to place her in direct contention with powerhouse brands such as Skims."