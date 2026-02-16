EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney V Kim Kardashian! Fresh Hollywood War Erupts Over Kinky Lingerie Brands
Feb. 16 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sydney Sweeney is taking on Kim Kardashian in a high-stakes lingerie showdown, igniting a fresh Hollywood rivalry as the actress launches her brand Syrn in direct competition with Kardashian's shapewear empire Skims.
Sweeney, 28, best known for her role in Euphoria, has unveiled Syrn – pronounced 'siren' – with the reported backing of $1billion from a fund linked to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Sydney Sweeney Launches Syrn Lingerie
The line promises inclusive sizing up to 42DDD and features bras, corsets, thongs, and underwear largely priced under $100.
Kardashian, 45, who co-founded Skims in 2019, has built the company into a $5billion global force and recently expanded through a partnership with Nike.
The timing of Sweeney's move, coupled with a provocative marketing blitz in Los Angeles, has fueled speculation of a brewing battle between the two celebrity entrepreneurs.
An insider close to Sweeney said, "Sydney has always had a fiercely competitive streak, and she genuinely sees no ceiling when it comes to what she can achieve in business. She doesn't view herself as just another celebrity dabbling in fashion – she believes she has the vision and discipline to build something that can sit at the very top of the industry. Creating Syrn was not impulsive or vanity-driven – it was a strategic, carefully mapped-out move designed to place her in direct contention with powerhouse brands such as Skims."
The insider added Sweeney had been warned the move might ruffle feathers.
They said: "She's fully aware that Kim Kardashian and the people around her haven't exactly welcomed the idea of Sydney stepping into the lingerie market. There were quiet warnings passed along – even from mutual contacts – suggesting it might be wiser not to tread on that territory.
"But Sydney has never been the type to back down because of someone else's discomfort. Once she commits to an idea, she trusts her instincts and refuses to let outside opinions, no matter how influential, steer her away from her own plans."
Sydney Sweeney's Guerrilla Marketing Ploy Exposed
Syrn's debut collections sold briskly, with its "Seductress" line quickly going out of stock online.
Industry observers said the brand's focus on fuller-busted customers distinguishes it from more traditional lingerie retailers.
One brand expert said: "Kim has carefully cultivated an image built on aspiration and broad appeal – she wants to be admired, relatable, and widely embraced. Sydney, on the other hand, is deliberately carving out a more rebellious identity. She's leaning into risk, edge, and unpredictability. In a marketplace crowded with celebrity labels, she recognizes that playing it safe can mean fading into the background. By embracing controversy and making bold, conversation-starting moves, she's ensuring her brand stands out rather than blends in."
That boldness was on display when Sweeney released a promotional video showing her and friends staging a guerrilla-style stunt at the Hollywood sign.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the landmark, criticized the move, saying no prior authorization had been granted.
The episode divided opinion – some praised her rebellious flair, while others dismissed it as calculated publicity – but it ensured Syrn dominated headlines.
Sydney Sweeney Pushing Into Kim Kardashina's Territory'?
Kardashian, for her part, appeared to respond in kind.
Days after Syrn's launch, she posted a sultry Instagram image modeling lace lingerie from Skims. Fans quickly drew comparisons.
One follower said at the point, "Kim said, not today, Sydney Sweeney," while another wrote online: "Is this the Sweeney fight back?"
Kardashian also enlisted her sister Kylie Jenner to model pieces from the Everyday Cotton range, a move analysts interpreted as a bid to attract younger consumers.
Behind the scenes, sources suggested Kardashian is "painfully aware" of Sweeney's encroachment on her territory.
One insider added: "Kim has long been accustomed to dominating the conversation, especially in spaces she considers her own. She's built an empire on being the focal point – whether that's shapewear, lingerie, or beauty. Watching Sydney move into lingerie, and reportedly line up trademarks that could extend into cosmetics and skincare, feels uncomfortably close to her core territory.
"It's not just another actress launching a side project – it's a younger star edging into industries Kim has worked hard to define."