Sydney Sweeney Dead in Hollywood Over Raunchy Bra Stunt — 'She's Not Interested In Impressing Lefty Stars Anymore'

The Euphoria star, 28, scaled the landmark sign in Los Angeles this month to promote her newly launched SYRN lingerie label, backed by Jeff Bezos .

Sydney Sweeney has been branded radioactive in parts of Hollywood after a provocative late-night stunt at the Hollywood sign, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the actress is now openly defiant and insisting she is "not interested in impressing lefty stars anymore" as backlash mounts over her approach to fame and branding.

"From her point of view, she built a global profile and still gets patronized. She's not interested in impressing lefty stars anymore, and this was her way of showing she's done playing by their rules."

A source close to the stunt said: "Sydney knows exactly how this looks in this town, but she does not care anymore. She's sick of being sidelined after the backlash over the likes of her American Eagle ad , and she's tired of being written off as a bimbo.

Dressed in black, Sweeney is seen laughing as the group dodges security, saying: "We're gonna get caught at this rate," before posing with the bras draped across the sign.

Footage posted to her Instagram shows Sweeney and her team driving into the Hollywood Hills, loading duffle bags filled with bras and climbing the 45-foot structure under cover of darkness.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce investigates the unauthorized commercial use of the sign.

The stunt has triggered an investigation as the Hollywood sign sits on restricted public land overseen by the Hollywood Sign Trust, while the image and commercial use rights are owned by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Although Sweeney's team is understood to have obtained a filming permit, officials are examining whether the climbing and bra display exceeded what was authorized.

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Steve Nissen said: "The production involving Sydney Sweeney and the Hollywood Sign was not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, nor did we have prior knowledge of it.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce owns the intellectual property rights to the image of the Hollywood Sign, so that anyone intending to use and/or access the Hollywood Sign for commercial purposes must obtain a license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber to do so.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney as reported by TMZ, nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the Chamber for that production.

"We are still investigating how and under what authority, if any, the production accessed the site of the Sign."