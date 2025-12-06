Your tip
'I'm Against Hate': Sydney Sweeney Addresses Backlash to Controversial American Eagle Campaign, Says Reaction 'Was a Surprise'

Composite photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney addressed criticism of her American Eagle denim campaign.

Profile Image

Dec. 6 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney has publicly responded to the controversy surrounding her widely criticized American Eagle denim campaign, claiming she was caught off guard by the "white supremacist" comparisons and does not support the interpretations some observers have attached to the ad, RadarOnline.com can report.

'Jeans' or 'Genes'

sydney sweeney addresses backlash controversial american eagle campaign
Source: MEGA

The ad quickly sparked controversy over its wordplay on 'jeans' and 'genes'.

The campaign, released July 23 and titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," immediately sparked debate online. Some critics argued that the wordplay on "jeans" and "genes" appeared to imply racial overtones related to genetic superiority, while others said the imagery catered to the male gaze or echoed Brooke Shields' contentious 1980 denim ads.

"I was honestly surprised by the reaction," Sweeney said in a recent interview. "I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don't support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren't true."

American Eagle's Response

sydney sweeney addresses backlash controversial american eagle campaign
Source: MEGA

American Eagle claimed the message 'is and always was about the jeans.'

American Eagle quickly defended the campaign, releasing a statement on Instagram emphasizing its intent.

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story," the brand wrote. "We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Sweeney says she has chosen to speak out now to counter negativity and clarify her values. She describes herself as someone who "leads with kindness" and wants to push back against online divisiveness.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I'm always trying to bring people together. I'm against hate and divisiveness," she says. "In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it. So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us."

Surge in Sales

sydney sweeney addresses backlash controversial american eagle campaign
Source: MEGA

Sweeney said she was shocked by the response to the ad.

The actress previously addressed the uproar in a November GQ "Men of the Year" cover story, where she reiterated her surprise at the public reaction.

"I did a jean ad," she said. “I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”

Despite the controversy, American Eagle reported a significant surge in sales. The brand said pieces worn by Sweeney quickly sold out, noting record-breaking numbers across men’s and women’s denim. The Sydney Jacket sold out within a day, and the Sydney Jean — benefiting Crisis Text Line — sold out within a week.

Sweeney is currently promoting her upcoming Paul Feig-directed film The Housemaid and says filming strengthened her bond with co-star Amanda Seyfried.

