Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Could Face 'Trespassing and Vandalism Charges' After Decorating Hollywood Sign With BRAS to Promote Lingerie Line

Sydney Sweeney could face criminal charges after decorating the Hollywood sign with bras.

Jan. 26 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney could face trespassing and vandalism charges after she hung bras on the iconic Hollywood sign to promote her new lingerie brand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Euphoria star, 28, was reportedly caught on camera climbing the Los Angeles landmark without permission last week.

Sweeney Climbs Iconic Hollywood Sign to Promote Lingerie Brand

Sweeney filmed herself hanging bras on the Hollywood sign to promote her new lingerie line.

Sweeney was reportedly accompanied by a production crew for the nighttime stunt.

Videos of the incident, obtained by TMZ, showed Sweeney decked out in dark clothing and a baseball hat as she climbed inside the letter "H" with a bundle of bras from her new lingerie line, which has been backed by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez.

The actress scaled up the letter and tossed the bouquet of bras over the "H" before jumping down and flashing a wide smile to the cameraman filming a few feet away.

Sweeney Faces Potential Criminal Charges Over Hollywood Sign Stunt

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said they did not approve or give Sweeney a license to film herself hanging bras on the sign.

While Sweeney was said to have obtained a FilmLA permit to record at the Hollywood sign, the movie star could face legal issues as she reportedly did not obtain permission from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the sign and its intellectual property.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce issued Persuasion Pictures a letter on January 23 notifying the group they were not aware of Sweeney's stunt beforehand and did not grant approval or a license for the photoshoot.

"There was no permission granted to do this as is required," the chair of the Chamber told the outlet.

Sweeney could be hit with criminal trespassing and/or vandalism charges over the stunt.

"It has come to our attention that you and crew filmed the Hollywood Sign last night for a production connected with Persuasion Pictures," the Chamber's email read. "Please be advised that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce owns the intellectual property rights to use of the image of the Hollywood Sign, and neither you nor the production company have sought or received permission to use the images for any commercial use."

Because Sweeney climbed on the sign and decorated the landmark with her lingerie line, she could face criminal trespassing and/or vandalism charges, per the outlet.

While the bras were said to be removed from the sign after the photoshoot, the Christy star allegedly left several behind on the mountain.

The movie star was recently at the center of a PR scandal over her controversial American Eagle denim campaign.

Sweeney's Hollywood sign fiasco comes mere months after she was in hot water over a controversial denim campaign for American Eagle.

As Radar reported, The Housemaid star was accused of promoting white supremacy after critics claimed the denim campaign's wordplay on Sweeney having good "jeans" and "genes" had racial overtones related to genetic superiority.

After fierce backlash, Sweeney broke her silence and confessed to being "surprised" by the intense reaction.

"I was honestly surprised by the reaction," she admitted. "I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don't support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren't true."

