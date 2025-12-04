EXCLUSIVE: 'Dead in Hollywood' Sydney Sweeney 'Doomed to End Up Like One of the Kardashians'

One casting veteran said: "After all those incidents, people have quietly backed away. In this town, silence is an answer, and Sydney is now getting plenty of that when it comes to putting in for big-screen roles."

A long-time producer echoed that view, saying: "She didn't address those headlines in a way studios expected. That's when doors began to close."

Her recent films have further complicated the picture. While she continued to work steadily, including roles in Immaculate and Echo Valley, her performance in the boxing drama Christy – widely described as her awards play – has struggled to gain traction.

Sweeney, meanwhile, has spoken openly about the pressures that shaped her since childhood, saying, "I have very strong eyebrow muscles, and I had someone tell me to fix my face, or else I'm not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16."