EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Plotting to Emerge 'Unrecognizable' With Facelift and Body Overhaul as She 'Hunts for Sugar Daddy'

But the financial reality Ferguson faces is said to be complicating those plans. After losing business deals, charity roles, and publishing opportunities in the U.K., Ferguson is believed to be exploring options abroad, including pitching a memoir in America.

However, sources told us publishers have been reluctant to engage due to the controversy surrounding her association with Jeffrey Epstein.

An insider said, "At the moment, there is very little enthusiasm from brands or partners to be associated with her, and she is encountering resistance in places where she once had effortless access. Opportunities that used to come easily are now far harder to secure, and she is feeling that shift quite acutely."

"That change in circumstances has forced her to reassess almost every aspect of her life, from how she sustains her lifestyle to how she might finance any plans for reinvention. She is having to think far more strategically than she ever has before."

Despite the setbacks, Ferguson is said to remain determined to stage a comeback. One insider said: "Sarah has long viewed herself as resilient, someone who can weather setbacks and find a way back, and she is clinging tightly to that sense of identity now. Even with everything that has happened, she hasn't lost that belief that she can reinvent herself and return to the spotlight."

The source added: "From her perspective, forming a connection with someone who has serious wealth and influence could rapidly change how she is seen. She thinks that kind of association would alter the narrative around her almost instantly and help restore the standing she feels she has lost."