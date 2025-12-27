Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sarah Ferguson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Desperate for Plastic Surgery Glow-Up For New Year' — But 'Needs a Rich New Man to Pay For It!'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson is looking to update her look, insiders claim.

Dec. 27 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sarah Ferguson is planning an extensive cosmetic surgery overhaul as she prepares for a New Year reinvention following her removal from royal life, sources close to the disgraced duchess tell RadarOnline.com.

The 66-year-old is said to be determined to reclaim confidence, status, and financial security after losing her Duchess of York title and facing an uncertain future.

Article continues below advertisement

A New Face for a New Life

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson is said to be planning a dramatic New Year reinvention after leaving royal life.

Article continues below advertisement

Ferguson, the former wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, is in the process of leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor after decades of living a life underwritten by royal privilege.

Following King Charles' decision earlier this year to strip both her and Andrew of their remaining royal titles over their links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, she is expected to move into a smaller residence on the Cotswolds estate owned by her daughter Princess Beatrice, 37.

Friends say the dramatic shift has forced Ferguson to reassess her image, finances, and prospects.

A source familiar with her plans claimed: "Sarah feels sidelined from social life and sees this period as a chance to completely reinvent herself. She believes a major physical makeover will restore her confidence and announce her return."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

The former duchess has reassessed her image after losing her royal status, according to sources.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added Ferguson has been exploring a series of cosmetic procedures beyond the wellness retreats she regularly attends in Switzerland.

They claimed: "Her confidence has taken a serious hit. She's considering a full face and neck lift, along with possible liposuction and a breast lift. She believes that returning to the public eye, looking revitalized, will help new opportunities come her way."

Ferguson has previously spoken openly about cosmetic work.

In 2019, she confirmed undergoing a thread lift in 2014 and acknowledged routine laser treatments.

Ahead of her 60th birthday, she described herself as feeling "sexy, sassy and super saucy" – a confidence friends say she is eager to recapture.

Article continues below advertisement

Ferguson Feeling 'Unhappy In Her Own Body'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

She has considered surgery as a way to signal a fresh start, insiders claim.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source said: "She's long battled with weight changes and is fed up with feeling unhappy in her own body. This is about regaining control – at the moment, altering her appearance is the one thing she can truly influence."

Ferguson has lost television work and book opportunities following the fallout from her Epstein scandal, leaving her more exposed than at any point in decades.

A longtime associate claimed: "Finances were never a concern for her in the past – there was always someone footing the bill. Now, she's genuinely uneasy about how to maintain the life she's accustomed to."

Sources also claimed Ferguson believes her prospects depend on finding a wealthy new partner.

One said: "She maintains it's not about finding a partner, but privately she recognizes that a relationship could bring financial stability. She believes that presenting her best self will improve those chances."

Article continues below advertisement

On the Hunt for A New Man

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Had Gun License Stripped Over Fears He Would Take His Life... Or Go On Royal Murder Spree!'

Model Thylane Blondeau has shut down cosmetic surgery rumors, saying nothing has changed since childhood.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Most Beautiful Girl in the World' Fights Back! Thylane Blondeau Slams Cosmetic Surgery Rumors as Model Insists 'Nothing Has Changed Since I Was 10'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sources claim she aims to relaunch herself socially and financially.

Insiders have told us Ferguson's ex-husband Windsor has been attempting to reconcile with her, but friends say the ex-duchess is resolute about getting a new man to fund her surgery dreams.

"She's not looking to turn back the clock," the source said. "She's focused on starting a new chapter and finding a new supporter."

Those close to Ferguson say she has drawn inspiration from high-profile celebrity makeovers and is prepared for a lengthy recovery from any surgery.

"She's seen the outcomes and wants similar results," an insider said. "She's declaring 2026 her year to make a comeback, no matter what it takes."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.