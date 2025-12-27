EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Desperate for Plastic Surgery Glow-Up For New Year' — But 'Needs a Rich New Man to Pay For It!'

Ferguson, the former wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, is in the process of leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor after decades of living a life underwritten by royal privilege.

Following King Charles' decision earlier this year to strip both her and Andrew of their remaining royal titles over their links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, she is expected to move into a smaller residence on the Cotswolds estate owned by her daughter Princess Beatrice, 37.

Friends say the dramatic shift has forced Ferguson to reassess her image, finances, and prospects.

A source familiar with her plans claimed: "Sarah feels sidelined from social life and sees this period as a chance to completely reinvent herself. She believes a major physical makeover will restore her confidence and announce her return."