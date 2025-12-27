EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Desperate for Plastic Surgery Glow-Up For New Year' — But 'Needs a Rich New Man to Pay For It!'
Sarah Ferguson is planning an extensive cosmetic surgery overhaul as she prepares for a New Year reinvention following her removal from royal life, sources close to the disgraced duchess tell RadarOnline.com.
The 66-year-old is said to be determined to reclaim confidence, status, and financial security after losing her Duchess of York title and facing an uncertain future.
A New Face for a New Life
Ferguson, the former wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, is in the process of leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor after decades of living a life underwritten by royal privilege.
Following King Charles' decision earlier this year to strip both her and Andrew of their remaining royal titles over their links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, she is expected to move into a smaller residence on the Cotswolds estate owned by her daughter Princess Beatrice, 37.
Friends say the dramatic shift has forced Ferguson to reassess her image, finances, and prospects.
A source familiar with her plans claimed: "Sarah feels sidelined from social life and sees this period as a chance to completely reinvent herself. She believes a major physical makeover will restore her confidence and announce her return."
The insider added Ferguson has been exploring a series of cosmetic procedures beyond the wellness retreats she regularly attends in Switzerland.
They claimed: "Her confidence has taken a serious hit. She's considering a full face and neck lift, along with possible liposuction and a breast lift. She believes that returning to the public eye, looking revitalized, will help new opportunities come her way."
Ferguson has previously spoken openly about cosmetic work.
In 2019, she confirmed undergoing a thread lift in 2014 and acknowledged routine laser treatments.
Ahead of her 60th birthday, she described herself as feeling "sexy, sassy and super saucy" – a confidence friends say she is eager to recapture.
Ferguson Feeling 'Unhappy In Her Own Body'
Another source said: "She's long battled with weight changes and is fed up with feeling unhappy in her own body. This is about regaining control – at the moment, altering her appearance is the one thing she can truly influence."
Ferguson has lost television work and book opportunities following the fallout from her Epstein scandal, leaving her more exposed than at any point in decades.
A longtime associate claimed: "Finances were never a concern for her in the past – there was always someone footing the bill. Now, she's genuinely uneasy about how to maintain the life she's accustomed to."
Sources also claimed Ferguson believes her prospects depend on finding a wealthy new partner.
One said: "She maintains it's not about finding a partner, but privately she recognizes that a relationship could bring financial stability. She believes that presenting her best self will improve those chances."
On the Hunt for A New Man
Insiders have told us Ferguson's ex-husband Windsor has been attempting to reconcile with her, but friends say the ex-duchess is resolute about getting a new man to fund her surgery dreams.
"She's not looking to turn back the clock," the source said. "She's focused on starting a new chapter and finding a new supporter."
Those close to Ferguson say she has drawn inspiration from high-profile celebrity makeovers and is prepared for a lengthy recovery from any surgery.
"She's seen the outcomes and wants similar results," an insider said. "She's declaring 2026 her year to make a comeback, no matter what it takes."