Trump's 'Out-of-Touch' Granddaughter Kai, 18, Gets Dragged for Revealing Her 'Dream Job' — 'So Basically Unemployed'
March 27 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET
Kai Trump faced backlash after revealing she was basically already doing her "dream job" at only 18 years old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, March 26, Kai, 18, who is the granddaughter of Donald Trump, responded to "Ask Me Anything" questions on social media. When she was asked about what her "dream job" would be, she replied it was "literally what I'm doing now."
Kai Trump Details Her 'Dream Job'
"Playing golf, social media, entertaining, creating my own business," she continued. "I think that's my dream job. Traveling the world, meeting new people is probably my dream job."
Some critics in the comments section called her "clueless" and "out of touch" as they pointed out that many of the things she mentioned were just hobbies, while others defended her hopes to turn her passions into a steady stream of income.
Kai Trump's Comments Section Explodes
One Instagram user jabbed, "So basically unemployed. Wonderful dream," and another said, "So just having fun and recording it."
A third person chimed in, "Sorry honey. I love you. But that’s not a job."
Meanwhile, others came to her defense.
One said, "She could be a professional golf player, YouTuber and influencer. If she earn money it's a job," as a separate user retorted, "She doesn’t need a job because she’s going to live being her own boss. She’s not working class."
Kai Trump Has Zero Interest in Politics
Whatever the 18-year-old ends up doing with her life, she's not likely to follow in her grandfather's footsteps.
"To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely," she said during an appearance on Jake Paul's Impaulsive podcast back in January. "I don’t want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone will be so much happier."
"Honestly, that goes for anything. Goes for politics, anything in life. Friendships, like if you get in a fight with someone and try to see their side and meet in the middle," she added. "It's all the same thing at the end of the day, and people don't realize that."
She also claimed there are "a lot of people that get too extreme" all across the political spectrum, theorizing this could be because there is less social media content for those squarely sitting in the middle ground of both parties.
Like Mother, Like Daughter?
Kai also revealed whether she felt she was more like her mother, Vanessa Trump, or her father, Donald Trump Jr.
Don Jr., 48, and Vanessa, also 48, tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed two children together through their roughly 13-year marriage. They divorced in 2018.
Reflecting on her mom, the teenager said they're very similar in temperament.
"Like, she's very calm. She's very chill. She likes hearing people out," she explained at the time. "And then obviously my dad, you know, I love him, but he just goes to war online. I'm sure you guys have seen his tweets and his Instagram and whatnot."