Whatever the 18-year-old ends up doing with her life, she's not likely to follow in her grandfather's footsteps.

"To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely," she said during an appearance on Jake Paul's Impaulsive podcast back in January. "I don’t want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone will be so much happier."

"Honestly, that goes for anything. Goes for politics, anything in life. Friendships, like if you get in a fight with someone and try to see their side and meet in the middle," she added. "It's all the same thing at the end of the day, and people don't realize that."

She also claimed there are "a lot of people that get too extreme" all across the political spectrum, theorizing this could be because there is less social media content for those squarely sitting in the middle ground of both parties.