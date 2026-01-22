'Hair Looks Great': Trump Brutally Mocked After Social Media Users Spot Hilarious Detail in Prez's Granddaughter Kai's TikTok

Kai, 18, was joined by her mom, Vanessa, and panned around to show her 79-year-old grandpa sitting where his daughter, Ivanka , had previously held court , prompting jokes about his hair.

Donald Trump 's eldest grandchild, Kai Trump , shared a behind-the-scenes look inside their private suite at the College Football Playoffs' National Championship game, where fans made a hilarious observation about the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kai Trump sweetly posed with her mom, Vanessa, while attending the National Championship game.

"Such an awesome experience. So sad Miami lost," Kai captioned the TikTok video taken at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., when the Miami Hurricanes faced off against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The teen is an incoming University of Miami golf recruit once she finishes high school later this year.

After showing her smiling face next to her mom, Kai showed Donald was in the seat marked with Ivanka's name on the back, while she had moved two seats down from where she appeared when the National Anthem was played.

The president's perfectly styled blonde coif was directly behind Ivanka's nameplate, which TikTok users couldn't help but joke about.