'Hair Looks Great': Trump Brutally Mocked After Social Media Users Spot Hilarious Detail in Prez's Granddaughter Kai's TikTok
Jan. 22 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's eldest grandchild, Kai Trump, shared a behind-the-scenes look inside their private suite at the College Football Playoffs' National Championship game, where fans made a hilarious observation about the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kai, 18, was joined by her mom, Vanessa, and panned around to show her 79-year-old grandpa sitting where his daughter, Ivanka, had previously held court, prompting jokes about his hair.
Family Affair
"Such an awesome experience. So sad Miami lost," Kai captioned the TikTok video taken at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., when the Miami Hurricanes faced off against the Indiana Hoosiers.
The teen is an incoming University of Miami golf recruit once she finishes high school later this year.
After showing her smiling face next to her mom, Kai showed Donald was in the seat marked with Ivanka's name on the back, while she had moved two seats down from where she appeared when the National Anthem was played.
The president's perfectly styled blonde coif was directly behind Ivanka's nameplate, which TikTok users couldn't help but joke about.
Hair Humor
"Wow, Ivanka's hair looks great," one person snarked in the comments, referring to the back of Donald's head, while a second user added, "I noticed the seat name too."
A third person laughed, "Mr. President is not in his assigned seat," as UFC head honcho Dana White was in the one reserved for the prez as the two pals were seen chatting.
"He's the boss and does what he wants," a fourth person wrote about the Commander-in-Chief, while a fifth scoffed, "I saw that too, how dare Dana take his seat."
Full Suite
Many of the comments showed fans just happy to see the night was a family affair, with one person noting, "Tell Grandpa we love him."
Several South Florida residents in the Trump family were in the VIP booth along with the golf phenom and the president.
While Kai's dad, Donald Trump Jr., wasn't seen in the video, Ivanka, 44, was accompanied by her husband, Jared Kushner, and their sons, Joseph and Theo. The first daughter shared a video of her boys cheering on the Hurricanes, as they, too, are Miami fans.
Perhaps not too surprisingly, First Lady Melania Trump and First Son Barron Trump didn't attend the big game, as both are incredibly private and prefer to remain out of the public eye as much as possible.
Both teams were represented in the suite, as Indiana Senator and IU alum Jim Banks was by the president's side as the National Anthem played. Donald got a warm round of cheers and hollers from the South Florida crowd inside the stadium.
Rebel Granddaughter
While Kai shares the president's love of golf, she can't stand his current profession.
"To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely," she confessed during Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast on January 6.
"I don’t want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone will be so much happier," Kai continued.
The well-spoken teen added, "Honestly, that goes for anything. Goes for politics, anything in life. Friendships, like if you get in a fight with someone and try to see their side and meet in the middle, it's all the same thing at the end of the day, and people don't realize that."