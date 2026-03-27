EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Mercilessly Mocked After 'Luxury' Retreat's 'Gala' Setup Is Revealed — It's 'Giving Low-End Real Estate Conference Vibes'

The Her Best Life retreat organizer, Gemma O'Neill, gave fans a tour of the event space at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach's windowless hotel conference room in an Instagram post while discussing the shindig.

"What really dawned on me this morning is the actual space where we're doing the gala dinner, and part of the gala dinner will be a Q&A and conversation with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the room is actually quite small," O'Neill noted on her podcast.

However, she put a positive spin on it, saying it would be more "intimate" for the 300 paying attendees.

"Like it's a really intimate feeling, you know, which is really nice," the podcaster shared.

O'Neill said she has guests arriving from all over Australia, with some "coming with their besties" and "heaps of women coming by themselves" who "really want to meet more friends."