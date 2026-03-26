EXCLUSIVE: Is 'Duchess Difficult' Meghan Markle Screening Who Can Attend Her $2,288 Australian Wellness Retreat?
March 26 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET
Some fans are questioning whether would-be guests at Meghan Markle’s pricey, much-mocked Australian "wellness retreat" are being vetted before scoring tickets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Several die-hard fans of the Diva Duchess, 44, heading to the Sydney event in mid-April revealed they were “selected” for coveted tickets after organizers informed them they'd landed invites to Markle's Her Best Life retreat. One even claimed hopeful attendees had to "write why we would like to attend" before securing a spot.
Meghan Markle's Retreat Attendees Are Being 'Selected'
"So very excited to be selected to attend Meghan's retreat weekend in Sydney. I am still pinching myself," user @KerryLy4, a Mother of 5 on X, proudly boasted.
The woman added that she had three friends who were also "chosen" to attend.
"Can't wait to meet Meghan and the 3 lovely ladies I know that were chosen. A once in a lifetime time experience," the fan gushed.
'We Needed to Write Why We Would Like to Attend'
When responding to a critic who claimed Markle "gave" her the ticket for free, the woman affirmed on March 24 that she needed to explain to organizers why she wanted to attend before being selected.
Those invited also appear to be allowed to bring a plus-one guest to the exclusive shindig.
"The organizers had so many people register interest that they needed to select who got to go. We needed to write why we would like to attend. I got chosen. Then we were allowed to take a friend with us, so I chose to invite another Meg supporter on here," Kerry revealed.
Organizers Had to Be 'Very Thoughtful About Who We Could Offer Places to'
A woman who attempted to sign up soon after the retreat was announced shared a confirmation email sent by someone named "Alex" from Her Best Life to all initial applicants.
Alex wrote, "We've received thousands of applications, which has been so exciting — but it also meant we had to be very thoughtful about who we could offer places to."
The organizer added, "We're keeping the retreat intentionally intimate, so only a very small number of invitations are being offered." Alex didn't reveal how they were deciding which of the "thousands" of interested people would make the cut for the 300-person retreat.
The Her Best Life team member said they were "finalizing allocations" and would "notify others who unfortunately won’t be able to attend," but didn't explain why some people were being snubbed in favor of others getting tickets.
Retreat's Location Is Less Than Ideal
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, ticket holders dropping between $1,930 and $2,288 to attend the retreat at the InterContinental Coogee Beach in Sydney need to hope that being in the same room as Markle when she gives a brief speech and poses for a group photo with the higher-paying attendees is worth the price.
The retreat promised "relaxed time by the pool overlooking Coogee Beach," but the renovation of the hotel's pool and spa area still hasn't been completed, even after it was rebranded from the former Crowne Plaza Coogee Beach in December 2025.
The beach area is also not ideal, as disgusting so-called "poo balls" made up of cooking oil, soap, and human excrement began washing up onshore in 2025, leading to closures.