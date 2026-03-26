EXCLUSIVE: Is 'Duchess Difficult' Meghan Markle Screening Who Can Attend Her $2,288 Australian Wellness Retreat?

A woman who attempted to sign up soon after the retreat was announced shared a confirmation email sent by someone named "Alex" from Her Best Life to all initial applicants.

Alex wrote, "We've received thousands of applications, which has been so exciting — but it also meant we had to be very thoughtful about who we could offer places to."

The organizer added, "We're keeping the retreat intentionally intimate, so only a very small number of invitations are being offered." Alex didn't reveal how they were deciding which of the "thousands" of interested people would make the cut for the 300-person retreat.

The Her Best Life team member said they were "finalizing allocations" and would "notify others who unfortunately won’t be able to attend," but didn't explain why some people were being snubbed in favor of others getting tickets.