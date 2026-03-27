Joe Rogan Rips MAGA Crowd as 'Unintelligent' and 'Dorks' in Explosive Rant — As He Continues to Turn on Trump 

Rogan, 58, clarified that he believed there were some "real, genuine patriots" in the mix, but his problems were with the rest of the group that didn't seem to have a solid grasp on the issues.

"It becomes a movement of a bunch of f--king dorks because a lot of them are dorks," he jabbed. "A lot of them [are] these really weird f--king uninteresting, unintelligent people that have got something they cling to and and there’s a lot of people that are just real genuine patriots and they’re all lumped into this one group and you got to accept the dorks, too? F--k that!"

"Like the concept of making America great is a great idea," he added. "But as soon as you have a f--king team and you allow anybody to join up, you don’t even have try-outs for your team, so you’ve got a bunch of f--king dips--ts that are running around spouting out opinions and you have to go along with them because they’re MAGA."