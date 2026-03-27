Joe Rogan Rips MAGA Crowd as 'Unintelligent' and 'Dorks' in Explosive Rant — As He Continues to Turn on Trump
March 27 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan slammed Donald Trump's MAGA crowd in a blazing tirade as he dubbed them a "movement of a bunch of f--king dorks," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Thursday, March 26, installment of The Joe Rogan Experience, the flip-flopping host claimed many MAGA fans are "unintelligent" in yet another jab at Trump since his 2024 presidential election endorsement.
'A Lot of Them Are Dorks'
Rogan, 58, clarified that he believed there were some "real, genuine patriots" in the mix, but his problems were with the rest of the group that didn't seem to have a solid grasp on the issues.
"It becomes a movement of a bunch of f--king dorks because a lot of them are dorks," he jabbed. "A lot of them [are] these really weird f--king uninteresting, unintelligent people that have got something they cling to and and there’s a lot of people that are just real genuine patriots and they’re all lumped into this one group and you got to accept the dorks, too? F--k that!"
"Like the concept of making America great is a great idea," he added. "But as soon as you have a f--king team and you allow anybody to join up, you don’t even have try-outs for your team, so you’ve got a bunch of f--king dips--ts that are running around spouting out opinions and you have to go along with them because they’re MAGA."
Joe Rogan Clarifies His Political Views
While Rogan is often lumped in with other conservative podcasters, the former Fear Factor host made it clear that he doesn't identify as a staunch conservative or a liberal.
After his guest, Dave Smith, quipped that the Democrats were looking for a left-leaning version of Rogan, the 58-year-old exclaimed: "You already had me, you f--king idiots. You just lost your mind."
"I’m not right and I’m not left," he clarified. "I think both of them suck."
Joe Rogan Breaks With Trump on Iran 'War'
This is just another in a steady stream of criticism of the Trump administration and the MAGA movement that Rogan has laid bare in recent months.
As Radar previously reported, Rogan has also been critical of the ongoing conflict in Iran. Prior to the joint U.S.-Israel bombing, the political pundit said the looming fears of war were "overwhelming" him.
"Sometimes at nighttime, I can't wind down. There's too much news. It's too much f---ing madness," he said at the time. "We're about to go to war with Iran. How far does it go? What’s happening?"
Following the attacks, Rogan slammed Trump for campaigning against unnecessary wars and then escalating another conflict.
"I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?" he said at the time. "He ran on ‘No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it."
"It just doesn’t make any sense to me," he noted. "Unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests."