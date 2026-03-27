DHS Watchdog Probes 'Shady' Contracts Under Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem and Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski
March 27 2026, Updated 1:45 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem and her alleged lover, Corey Lewandowski, have found themselves in hot water, RadarOnline.com can report, as the Department of Homeland Security inspector general is now investigating the rumored couple's involvement in "shady" contracts.
It was previously reported that Noem's handling of certain contracts while she worked with the DHS is said to have been one of the major reasons she was fired by President Trump.
Audit Into DHS Grants and Contracts Announced
Previously, Inspector Joseph Cuffari announced an audit into DHS grants and contracts awarded "by any means other than full and open competition during fiscal year 2025." Earlier this month, Cuffari had claimed DHS bosses had been putting up obstacles and obstructing his investigation.
Noem and Lewandowski are part of the investigation, according to an insider. In response, a spokesperson for the DHS did not deny or confirm the investigation, but added an audit of some DHS grants and contracts is congressionally mandated and required every year.
Noem and the DHS received backlash after it was discovered the agency spent $220million in advertisements featuring the then-U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.
In one now infamous ad, Noem rides a horse near Mount Rushmore.
Kristi Noem's Very Pricey Ad Details
"Why do I love these wide, open spaces? They remind me of why our forefathers came here," Noem says in the one-minute clip. "Not just for its beauty, but for the freedom that only America provides."
The Strategy Group Company, the firm hired to film the ad, also revealed the DHS spent $20,000 on horse rentals, $3,781 on hair and makeup, and dropped $52,599 on videography costs.
When questioned about the ad during her testimony to Congress, the 54-year-old claimed Trump knew all about it and approved it. However, the president had a different story, claiming he "never knew anything" about the ad Noem and the DHS were filming.
During her time with the DHS, Noem is believed to have also put forth a policy that required her approval of any grants and contracts over $100,000.
Corey Lewandowski's 'Kickback'?
Previously, a political source noted a "wide-ranging" criminal probe was not only targeting Noem and her alleged lover, but also former DHS employees for multiple violations.
"It's long overdue and much needed," a senior DHS official said at the time. "There has been too much shady stuff done under their watch."
Meanwhile, Lewandowski is being investigated over claims he asked a private prison contractor for a kickback to help secure a multibillion-dollar government contract.
"Corey Lewandowski appears to have engaged in deep-rooted corruption at the Department of Homeland Security, and this massive pay-to-play scheme should concern all Americans," Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight committee, explained in a statement.
The politician added, "We need answers directly from any companies Lewandowski was soliciting. Oversight Democrats are going to root out this corruption at DHS, and we won’t stop until there’s accountability."
Lewandowski, 52, has already denied the allegations.
On March 5, Trump confirmed he had booted Noem, known as "Ice Barbie," from her role as U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, instead appointing her to a new, made-up role.
"Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results... will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere..." the 79-year-old wrote on Truth Social.
After her ousting, Lewandowski, a senior adviser at DHS, ended his tenure with the agency and is not expected to return to work alongside Trump anytime soon.
As far as their rumored romance, both parties have shut down the allegations, with Noem branding them "tabloid garbage."