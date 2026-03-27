DHS Watchdog Probes 'Shady' Contracts Under Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem and Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski

Previously, Inspector Joseph Cuffari announced an audit into DHS grants and contracts awarded "by any means other than full and open competition during fiscal year 2025." Earlier this month, Cuffari had claimed DHS bosses had been putting up obstacles and obstructing his investigation.

Noem and Lewandowski are part of the investigation, according to an insider. In response, a spokesperson for the DHS did not deny or confirm the investigation, but added an audit of some DHS grants and contracts is congressionally mandated and required every year.

Noem and the DHS received backlash after it was discovered the agency spent $220million in advertisements featuring the then-U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.

In one now infamous ad, Noem rides a horse near Mount Rushmore.