Kennedy Bride Cheryl Hines Reveals It's 'Very Hard to Watch' How the Family Is Portrayed in JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette 'Love Story' Series
March 27 2026, Published 1:03 p.m. ET
Cheryl Hines has finally weighed in on how accurately Ryan Murphy’s Love Story anthology series portrayed her husband’s famous relatives, John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette, and RadarOnline.com can reveal that she didn’t hold back.
During an appearance on the Tomi Lahren Is Fearless podcast, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star revealed the series was taking "artistic license" with her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s iconic family, declaring that it must be "so hard to watch" for JFK Jr.'s immediate relatives.
Cheryl Hines 'Connected' With Some Parts of 'Love Story'
"I didn't know John Kennedy Jr. or Carolyn Bessette, but I did know Ethel, of course, and I loved and adored her," Hines said of her mother-in-law, who was featured in Love Story. She died in October 2024 at the age of 96. The Suburgatory star married RFK. Jr. in August 2014.
"I connected with that portrayal of her," the actress confessed, adding that she was actually "very funny" in person.
"But I think people have to understand it's someone's interpretation or idea of what they think happened or who these people were. They don't know, but that's just the story that they're going to tell." Hines warned viewers about how the Kennedys were portrayed.
'Love Story' Is 'Very Entertaining'
Hines explained, "I think when there's a family so iconic as the Kennedys, and they were so public, such public figures, anybody can have the opportunity to tell the story of who they think they were and how they see it and how they thought it happened," she said about the famous family she married into.
The Bad Moms Christmas star strongly doubted that JFK's only living immediate family members, including his sister, Caroline Kennedy, and her children, were tuning in to watch the FX series.
"I think that's hard...it would be very hard to watch," Hines noted,
However, she didn't begrudge the throngs of viewers who tuned in to soak up the show, dishing, "But as for entertainment, it's very entertaining."
JFK Jr.s Nephew Called 'Love Story' 'Grotestque'
John's nephew, Caroline's son Jack Schlossberg, blasted Murphy and the series in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in March. 1.
The aspiring congressman accused the TV hitmaker of a cash grab involving interest around his late uncle and his former Calvin Klein publicist wife, whose turbulent romance was portrayed in Love Story.
"If you want to know someone who’s never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy," Schlossberg huffed.
He was six years old when the couple was killed when the small plane JFK Jr. was piloting crashed into the nighttime waters off Martha's Vineyard in July 1999.
Added Schlossberg, "The guy knows nothing about what he’s talking about, and he’s making a ton of money on a grotesque display of someone else’s life."
Ryan Murphy Is Only 'Making Money'
Schlossberg suggested a way Murphy could honor his late uncle that wasn't more palatable to him.
"I would hope that Mr. Murphy would donate some of the millions of dollars of profits that he’s making to maybe some of the causes that John championed throughout his life," the Instagram star revealed.
However, Schlossberg sneered, "Maybe he would donate some of that money to the JFK library to help keep President Kennedy’s memory alive, but he’s not. He’s making money. This is not a documentary."