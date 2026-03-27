Kennedy Bride Cheryl Hines Reveals It's 'Very Hard to Watch' How the Family Is Portrayed in JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette 'Love Story' Series

During an appearance on the Tomi Lahren Is Fearless podcast, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star revealed the series was taking "artistic license" with her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr .'s iconic family, declaring that it must be "so hard to watch" for JFK Jr.'s immediate relatives.

"I didn't know John Kennedy Jr. or Carolyn Bessette, but I did know Ethel, of course, and I loved and adored her," Hines said of her mother-in-law, who was featured in Love Story. She died in October 2024 at the age of 96. The Suburgatory star married RFK. Jr. in August 2014.

"I connected with that portrayal of her," the actress confessed, adding that she was actually "very funny" in person.

"But I think people have to understand it's someone's interpretation or idea of what they think happened or who these people were. They don't know, but that's just the story that they're going to tell." Hines warned viewers about how the Kennedys were portrayed.