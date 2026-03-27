Jill Biden's Secret Service Agent Shoots Himself While Escorting Ex-First Lady Through Philadelphia Airport
March 27 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET
A member of Jill Biden's Secret Service detail is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while escorting the former first lady through Philadelphia's airport, RadarOnline.com can report.
The injury comes after her husband, Joe, was given a devastating update on his cancer fight that suggests he only has months to live.
Shooting Details
The injured agent was reportedly given medical assistance at the airport and is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.
"On Friday morning, just after 8:30, an on-duty U.S. Secret Service Special Agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon at the Philadelphia International Airport during a protective assignment," USSS spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.
The Philadelphia Police Department told CBS News a preliminary report indicated the agent accidentally fired the gun while in an unmarked Chevrolet SUV outside of the airport.
Jill, 74, was at the airport but was not there when the shooting took place. No one else was injured.
Joe Biden is 'Running Out of Time'
The former first lady has not yet commented on the accident. She's likely more distracted and concerned with her husband's failing health.
As Radar exposed, cancer-ridden Joe is running out of time, with medical evidence suggesting the ex-president now may have less than six months to live.
Less than a year after the ailing 83-year-old shocked the world by revealing he'd been diagnosed with an aggressive stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer that had spread to his bones, friends say the illness has taken an agonizing toll.
"He's not in good shape," one ex-Democratic operative told Radar.
Sources note the mortality rate for Biden's type of cancer after spreading to the bones is high, with the average patient living only two to three years.
How Long Has Joe Biden Been Sick?
One top physician told Radar that the former president could have half a year or less to live, depending on how long he had been secretly battling the disease before going public with it.
"It is highly likely he was carrying a diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure, and the American people were uninformed," Dr. Stephen Quay, a former Stanford University School of Medicine faculty member, told Radar.
There has long been speculation Joe and his inner circle deliberately withheld information about his health, especially during his failed 2024 reelection campaign.
Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a senior oncologist and former Biden Covid advisory board member, declared: "He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021… He's had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading. I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that."
Yale professor Dr. Howie Forman, an expert in radiology and biomedical imaging, also weighed in, saying: "It is inconceivable that this was not being followed before he left the presidency."
But the strongest confirmation may have come from Joe himself, who slipped and said in a 2022 speech: "I – and so [expletive] many other people I grew up with – have cancer."
If he has been secretly fighting the cancer longer than he has said, Dr. Stuart Fischer, author of Little Book of Big Medical Emergencies, concluded the end could sadly be near.
"Cancer is a hypermetabolic state, eating up a lot of calories and making the person gaunt and exhausted and low on oxygen, and those things, in turn, can affect the heart and the brain," he said.
"The grim reaper may indeed be loitering on Mr. Biden's doorstep."