Jill Biden's Secret Service Agent Shoots Himself While Escorting Ex-First Lady Through Philadelphia Airport

One top physician told Radar that the former president could have half a year or less to live, depending on how long he had been secretly battling the disease before going public with it.

"It is highly likely he was carrying a diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure, and the American people were uninformed," Dr. Stephen Quay, a former Stanford University School of Medicine faculty member, told Radar.

There has long been speculation Joe and his inner circle deliberately withheld information about his health, especially during his failed 2024 reelection campaign.

Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a senior oncologist and former Biden Covid advisory board member, declared: "He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021… He's had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading. I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that."

Yale professor Dr. Howie Forman, an expert in radiology and biomedical imaging, also weighed in, saying: "It is inconceivable that this was not being followed before he left the presidency."