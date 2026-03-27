MS NOW Host Lawrence O'Donnell Blasts Trump's Son Barron, 20, as 'More Spoiled Than a Princess' for Not Going to War

MS NOW host Lawrence O'Donnell went on an unhinged rant against President Trump's youngest son, Barron, for following in his father's "poor footsteps" by not signing up for the U.S. military, RadarOnline.com can report, as the war with Iran continues to escalate tensions in the region. Barron, who turned 20 last week, now joins siblings Eric, 42, and Tiffany, 32, as "military-age" members of the first family who have decided not to enlist, while their presidential papa notoriously dodged the draft by arguing he had bone spurs in his feet.

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Bashing Barron

Source: mega Barron's father, Donald avoided the draft due to 'bone spurs in his feet'

Just days after Barron's March 20 birthday, O'Donnell criticized him for shunning enlistment. "After Barron Trump celebrated his 20th birthday in lavish style last week – as a Trump, he could have marched straight down to a recruiting station and joined the army to fight in his father’s war," the host said. But Barron passed on the chance, enraging O'Donnell.

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Source: @msnow/youtube

"It used to be unthinkable that a president of the United States could lead the country in war while his sons refused to go to war," he scolded. "All four of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's sons served in the military in World War II, four of them. And no one considered that heroic." O'Donnell called the thought that the president's sons would not serve in the military during World War II "inconceivable." "That would have been a scandal, just as it is now completely inconceivable that a Trump would ever serve in the military under any circumstances," he added.

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Queen for a Day

Source: @msnow/youtube O'Donnell called the Trump family 'spoiled'

Then, the liberal news host took his comparison overseas, reminding that before she became Queen Elizabeth, then-Princess Elizabeth served in uniform while her father was King of England. "She drove an ambulance in London when London was being devastated by German bombing raids, and no one was surprised that she did that," he explained, before sarcastically asking, "Does Barron Trump know how to drive? Would he drive an ambulance in the army? Or is he not quite as tough as the 18-year-old Princess Elizabeth was when she joined the war effort?" "Imagine being more spoiled than an English princess on her way to becoming Queen of England," O'Donnell blasted. "That is what it means to be a Trump, more spoiled than the British royal family."

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Online Push to Enroll

Source: MEGA Barron has been urged to enlist online.

There has already been an online movement urging Barron to enlist – even if it is satirical. Former South Park writer Toby Morton has launched a website dedicated to shipping the college co-ed off to fight overseas, claiming "Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands." The intro to the snarky site about Barron reads, "America is strong because its leaders are strong. President Trump proves that every day. Naturally, his son Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands. Service is honor. Strength is inherited."

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A Family Affair

Source: mega Sister Tiffany and brother Eric have also passed on enlisting.