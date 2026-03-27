EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's U.S. Epstein Testimony Shocker — Disgraced Royal 'Faces Being Forced' by King Charles to Testify in America

The pressure comes amid ongoing congressional efforts to examine the handling of Epstein-related investigations, with senior Democrat Jamie Raskin from the House Judiciary Committee among those suggesting the royal exile holds key information for the probe.

Andrew, who reached a civil settlement in 2022 with Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre before her death by suicide last year, has denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes. He was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office and has since remained largely out of public view at Wood Farm in Norfolk.

Speaking about the potential for testimony, Raskin said: "I would imagine anyone as deeply involved as Prince Andrew clearly was would have a story to tell. I would think he would see that as some form of service, after being so disgraced by his involvement."