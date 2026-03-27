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EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's U.S. Epstein Testimony Shocker — Disgraced Royal 'Faces Being Forced' by King Charles to Testify in America

Split photo of King Charles and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor could find himself testifying in America.

March 27 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor is facing renewed pressure to give evidence in the United States over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, with insiders claiming King Charles may "force" the disgraced royal to cooperate.

Andrew, 66, the former Duke of York, is under mounting scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers seeking testimony connected to his association with convicted s-- offender Epstein.

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Photo of Andrew Windsoru, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

King Charles may force Andrew Windsor to cooperate with U.S. lawmakers.

The pressure comes amid ongoing congressional efforts to examine the handling of Epstein-related investigations, with senior Democrat Jamie Raskin from the House Judiciary Committee among those suggesting the royal exile holds key information for the probe.

Andrew, who reached a civil settlement in 2022 with Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre before her death by suicide last year, has denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes. He was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office and has since remained largely out of public view at Wood Farm in Norfolk.

Speaking about the potential for testimony, Raskin said: "I would imagine anyone as deeply involved as Prince Andrew clearly was would have a story to tell. I would think he would see that as some form of service, after being so disgraced by his involvement."

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King Charles 'Increasingly Concerned' By Mounting Scandal

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Palace aides said the King is deeply concerned about ongoing 'reputational damage.'

Sources close to the situation said pressure is now building not only from U.S. officials but also internally within royal circles.

One palace aide told us: "There is a growing sense that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be forced into cooperating with U.S. authorities. He actually faces being forced to it, as King Charles is becoming increasingly concerned about the reputational damage this continues to cause."

Another insider said the situation has escalated significantly in recent weeks.

They added: "This is no longer something that can be quietly managed behind closed doors. There's talk that decisive action may be needed, and that could include Charles encouraging or effectively compelling him to engage with investigators in America. The pressure from across the Atlantic is intensifying, and it's creating a difficult position for the King."

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Jamie Raskin Blasts 'Full-Blown Cover-Up' In DOJ Document Dump

Photo of Congressman Jamie Raskin
Source: MEGA

Congressman Jamie Raskin claimed the 66-year-old holds key information for the probe.

"There's an understanding that refusing outright could make matters worse, which is why the idea Charles could push his brother into giving evidence is gaining traction," the source noted.

Congress does not have the authority to compel Andrew to travel to the United States, though lawmakers have continued to push for greater cooperation.

Raskin has also criticized the handling of Epstein-related documents, saying: "Right now, the FBI under Kash Patel and the Department of Justice under Pam Bondi are engaged in a full-blown cover-up.

"They've sent Congress off on a wild goose chase with a release of half of the documents called for by our federal law. Only three million of the six million documents have been released. Then hundreds of thousands of pages are marred by redactions."

He added, "It's not set up for success. The FBI should have approached Scotland Yard many years ago about working together on a serious and thorough investigation."

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Sarah Ferguson Dragged Into Probe As US Officials Demand Truth

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Lawmakers also called for Sarah Ferguson to provide testimony to Congress.

Elsewhere, Congressman Suhas Subramanyam has called for Windsor's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, to provide testimony to Congress, while Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has supported calls from Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley for U.S. authorities to share unredacted materials with UK officials.

The Department of Justice released millions of pages of Epstein-related documents in January, though significant portions remain redacted.

Both Windsor and shamed British politician Peter Mandelson, who has also faced scrutiny over his past contact with Epstein, have denied wrongdoing.

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