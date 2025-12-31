Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Joe Biden

Joe and Jill Biden's 'Affair' Allegations Resurface After Her Ex-Husband Bill Stevenson's Wife Was Found Dead Following 'Domestic Dispute Call' at Delaware Home

Photo of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill and Joe Biden's alleged affair scandal has surfaced after the death of the former first lady's ex-husband's wife.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jill and Joe Biden's alleged affair scandal has resurfaced after the former first lady's ex-husband Bill Stevenson's wife Linda was pronounced dead following a "domestic dispute" call, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

New Castle County Police confirmed officers were dispatched to the Stevenson's home around 11:15 P.M. on Sunday, December 28, and found Linda unresponsive in the living room. Despite officers administering life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at age 64.

The death investigation has since been handed over to detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit. No charges have been filed in the case at this time.

Article continues below advertisement

Campaign Ad Sparks Scandal

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill claimed she met Joe two years after he lost his wife and daughter in a fatal car accident.

While a political campaign ad claimed Jill met Joe two years after his young family was involved in a fatal car crash – which claimed the lives of his first wife, Neilia, and their one-year-old daughter Naomi – Bill denied the story and insisted they met prior to the accident.

"My name is Jill Biden, and I want to tell you about my husband Joe. I first met Joe two years after a car accident that injured his sons and killed his wife and his baby daughter," Jill said in the 2020 presidential campaign ad.

Joe went on to share how he first saw Jill's photo in a local ad poster and asked his brother Frank, who apparently already knew Jill, for her number.

"My brother said, 'There’s this woman— you'll really like her, Joe,'" the ex-president recalled. "So I gave her a call, and she had a date that night."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill's ex-husband denied the story and claimed the Bidens met shortly before the car accident.

Joe said he talked his future wife into canceling on her other date, to which Jill confirmed, "You said, 'Do you think you can break your date?' Well, I called and told the guy that I had a friend in from out of town, and went out with Joe."

After the video ad aired, Bill pushed back and claimed that's not how the former first couple's love story began.

According to Bill, the pair met just before the fatal car accident during Joe's Senate campaign – and the fling was allegedly the reason for the downfall of his marriage with Jill.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Bill alleged Jill met Joe while they were still married and she worked for his Senate campaign.

Weeks after Joe was elected senator, his wife, daughter and two sons, Hunter and Beau, then 2 and 3, respectively, were involved in fatal car accident on December 18, 1972.

At the time, Jill and Bill had been married since February 1970 and lived in Newark, Delaware. Bill opened a popular bar and music venue, The Stone Balloon, close to the University of Delaware campus, where Jill was finishing her degree.

The marriage soured by 1974, and the couple separated. During their contentious divorce, Jill unsuccessfully fought for part ownership of The Stone Balloon. The divorce was finalized in May 1975, two months after Jill and Joe claimed they had their first date in March.

But Bill remembered things differently – and accused the Bidens of lying about when they met in a previous interview with local outlet WDEL.

Article continues below advertisement

Bidens Deny Bill's Allegations

Photo of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

The Bidens branded Bill's allegations as 'fictitious' and accused him of trying to 'promote a book.'

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Split photos of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Split Secrets Exposed — Why Oscar-Winner Was Intent on Keeping Separation From Keith Urban Hidden From the World

Photo of Kate Winslet

'I Was Curious': Kate Winslet Admits Her 'First Intimate Experiences' as a Teen Were With Women After Not 'Particularly Evolving in Either Direction'

"I said, 'Look, the Bidens made up this dramatic story that they met, he saw a picture of her,' and I told him, I said, 'That was so untrue,'" Bill told the outlet. "There's probably 500 people in Delaware that saw Joe Biden and Jill at three major fundraising events at The Stone Balloon in 1972, after The Stone Balloon opened in February."

"One thing I do not want to do, and I know this might sound funny to people, is that I don't want to hurt her chances of becoming first lady of the United States – that's not my goal," Bill continued. "I would say to Jill, 'Listen, you know how I feel about this. You had an affair. You worked on the campaign.'"

"Why you invented this crazy story on Oprah Winfrey (that) he saw your picture in the train station – there's too many people that knew we worked on his campaign in 1972," he added.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

"These claims are fictitious, seemingly to sell and promote a book," a spokesperson for the Bidens said at the time. "The relationship of Joe and Jill Biden is well documented."

"Jill Biden separated from her first husband irreconcilably in the fall of 1974 and moved out of their marital home," the statement continued.

"Joe and Jill Biden had their first date in March of 1975, and they married in June of 1977."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.