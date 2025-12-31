Joe and Jill Biden's 'Affair' Allegations Resurface After Her Ex-Husband Bill Stevenson's Wife Was Found Dead Following 'Domestic Dispute Call' at Delaware Home

Jill and Joe Biden's alleged affair scandal has resurfaced after the former first lady's ex-husband Bill Stevenson's wife Linda was pronounced dead following a "domestic dispute" call, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

New Castle County Police confirmed officers were dispatched to the Stevenson's home around 11:15 P.M. on Sunday, December 28, and found Linda unresponsive in the living room. Despite officers administering life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at age 64.

The death investigation has since been handed over to detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit. No charges have been filed in the case at this time.