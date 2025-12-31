Joe and Jill Biden's 'Affair' Allegations Resurface After Her Ex-Husband Bill Stevenson's Wife Was Found Dead Following 'Domestic Dispute Call' at Delaware Home
Dec. 31 2025, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
Jill and Joe Biden's alleged affair scandal has resurfaced after the former first lady's ex-husband Bill Stevenson's wife Linda was pronounced dead following a "domestic dispute" call, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
New Castle County Police confirmed officers were dispatched to the Stevenson's home around 11:15 P.M. on Sunday, December 28, and found Linda unresponsive in the living room. Despite officers administering life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at age 64.
The death investigation has since been handed over to detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit. No charges have been filed in the case at this time.
Campaign Ad Sparks Scandal
While a political campaign ad claimed Jill met Joe two years after his young family was involved in a fatal car crash – which claimed the lives of his first wife, Neilia, and their one-year-old daughter Naomi – Bill denied the story and insisted they met prior to the accident.
"My name is Jill Biden, and I want to tell you about my husband Joe. I first met Joe two years after a car accident that injured his sons and killed his wife and his baby daughter," Jill said in the 2020 presidential campaign ad.
Joe went on to share how he first saw Jill's photo in a local ad poster and asked his brother Frank, who apparently already knew Jill, for her number.
"My brother said, 'There’s this woman— you'll really like her, Joe,'" the ex-president recalled. "So I gave her a call, and she had a date that night."
Joe said he talked his future wife into canceling on her other date, to which Jill confirmed, "You said, 'Do you think you can break your date?' Well, I called and told the guy that I had a friend in from out of town, and went out with Joe."
After the video ad aired, Bill pushed back and claimed that's not how the former first couple's love story began.
According to Bill, the pair met just before the fatal car accident during Joe's Senate campaign – and the fling was allegedly the reason for the downfall of his marriage with Jill.
Weeks after Joe was elected senator, his wife, daughter and two sons, Hunter and Beau, then 2 and 3, respectively, were involved in fatal car accident on December 18, 1972.
At the time, Jill and Bill had been married since February 1970 and lived in Newark, Delaware. Bill opened a popular bar and music venue, The Stone Balloon, close to the University of Delaware campus, where Jill was finishing her degree.
The marriage soured by 1974, and the couple separated. During their contentious divorce, Jill unsuccessfully fought for part ownership of The Stone Balloon. The divorce was finalized in May 1975, two months after Jill and Joe claimed they had their first date in March.
But Bill remembered things differently – and accused the Bidens of lying about when they met in a previous interview with local outlet WDEL.
Bidens Deny Bill's Allegations
"I said, 'Look, the Bidens made up this dramatic story that they met, he saw a picture of her,' and I told him, I said, 'That was so untrue,'" Bill told the outlet. "There's probably 500 people in Delaware that saw Joe Biden and Jill at three major fundraising events at The Stone Balloon in 1972, after The Stone Balloon opened in February."
"One thing I do not want to do, and I know this might sound funny to people, is that I don't want to hurt her chances of becoming first lady of the United States – that's not my goal," Bill continued. "I would say to Jill, 'Listen, you know how I feel about this. You had an affair. You worked on the campaign.'"
"Why you invented this crazy story on Oprah Winfrey (that) he saw your picture in the train station – there's too many people that knew we worked on his campaign in 1972," he added.
"These claims are fictitious, seemingly to sell and promote a book," a spokesperson for the Bidens said at the time. "The relationship of Joe and Jill Biden is well documented."
"Jill Biden separated from her first husband irreconcilably in the fall of 1974 and moved out of their marital home," the statement continued.
"Joe and Jill Biden had their first date in March of 1975, and they married in June of 1977."