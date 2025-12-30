Your tip
Jill Biden's Ex-husband's Wife Dead at 64 After Police Responded to Domestic Violence Call and Found Her Unresponsive Body in Living Room

Photo of Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden's ex-husband's wife has been found dead following a domestic violence call.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 30 2025, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Former First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband Bill Stevenson's wife Linda has been pronounced dead after police responded to a domestic violence call, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cops were reportedly called to the Stevensons' Delaware home for a domestic dispute, but when officers arrived, they discovered Bill's wife unresponsive.

Article continues below advertisement

Cops Respond to 'Domestic Dispute' Call

Photo of police car with lights on
Source: UNSPLASH

Responding officers found Bill Stevenson's wife, Linda, unresponsive in the living room.

Initial reporting stated the New Castle County Police were dispatched to a home in the Oak Hill neighborhood around 11:15 P.M. on Sunday, December 28.

Officials said responding officers found an unresponsive Linda in the living room and immediately began administering life-saving measures.

Despite their best efforts, Linda was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 64 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

The investigation into Linda's death has been turned over to detectives with the Criminal Investigation Unit.

Police reportedly confirmed the case has been handed over to detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit. Linda's body has been sent to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

While details on what prompted the 911 call are unclear at this time, dispatch audio reportedly mentioned "cardiac arrest," according to TMZ. No charges have been filed in the case at this time.

Decades before she moved into the White House, Jill tied the knot with Bill in February 1970 when she was a student at the University of Delaware, and he was 23 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Jill Biden and Bill Stevenson Relationship History

Photo of Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden split from Bill Stevenson in 1974.

In 1972, Bill opened a popular bar and live music venue, The Stone Balloon, near campus in the heart of Newark, Delaware. Bill's bar became a staple among students and locals, and famously hosted Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band in 1974.

While the bar was flourishing, the same couldn't be said for the couple's marriage. Jill eventually split from the businessman in 1974, and a bitter divorce ensued, during which the 74-year-old relentlessly fought for half-ownership of The Stone Balloon.

Despite the contentious divorce, Jill's life changed for the better when she was introduced to her future second husband, then-Senator Joe Biden, in March 1975.

Photo of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden married Joe in June 1977, less than two years after her divorce from Bill Stevenson was finalized.

Jill and Joe were set up on a blind date through mutual friends, and the pair made an instant connection.

Although she ultimately lost her battle for 50 percent ownership of The Stone Balloon when her divorce was finalized in May 1975, Jill carried on and graduated with her English degree in December 1975.

After graduation, she began her career in education, starting first as a substitute teacher before taking on a full-time role, and later worked in Joe's Senate office for five months.

The future president and first lady married less than two years after her split from Bill was finalized in June 1977.

