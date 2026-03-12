Joe Rogan Battles Guest Over Epstein's Cause of Death — As Podcast Host Raises Questions About Pedo's Suicide
March 12 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan isn't buying Jeffrey Epstein killed himself behind bars, as he battled it out with his podcast guest in a tense exchange, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On his Tuesday, March 10, episode, Rogan and journalist Michael Schellenberger squabbled over the late pedophile's cause of death, with the popular podcast laying out his theory.
Jeffrey Epstein Death Details
After Epstein was found dead in the Special Housing Unit of New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10, 2019, the focus was on Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, the two correctional officers who were in charge of keeping an eye on the s-- offender and making the rounds that night. However, it was later discovered they had not done their job.
The duo was later charged with falsifying reports. While the charges against Noel and Thomas were eventually dropped, the officers were fired.
Nova was later discovered to have searched "latest on Epstein in jail" at 5:42 a.m. and again at 5:52 a.m. on the morning of Epstein's death. Less than 40 minutes later, Thomas reportedly found the vile s-- creep hanging in his cell.
Just 10 days before Epstein's death, Nova had also made a $5,000 cash deposit.
'Then the Cameras Are Cut'
"You do have a guard, and all of a sudden, this guard acquires several payments," Rogan explained on his episode. "She made several deposits. One of them was $5,000 just 10 days before he died.
"And then the cameras are cut. OK? And then they mysteriously don't pay attention to the cell of one of the most important defendants of any case, any gigantic public case involving enormously famous public figures, and then this guy hangs himself while he's on suicide watch?"
However, Schellenberger wasn't on board with the former Fear Factor host and responded, "... All those things are true. It's also true that the cameras went out a long time before that night. It didn't just go out that night before. Security guards fall asleep at night all the time. He attempted suicide, I believe, 18 days before."
Schellenberger also made it clear he doesn't think someone other than Epstein had anything to do with his death.
Proof of a Cover Up Revealed?
Shellenberger said: "I, like a lot of other people, had assumed that someone murdered him. But you start looking at the evidence for that ... they are not actually evidence of it."
"Why are you dismissing this? I don't understand why you're dismissing this," Rogan responded.
An inmate at the same facility where Epstein was found dead while awaiting his trial on s-- trafficking charges, once told the FBI the guards talked about Epstein's death and how to possibly cover it up.
According to the inmate, he was woken up by commotion on the same day Epstein was found dead, and claims he heard guards shouting, "Breathe! Breathe," at about 6:30 a.m., before an officer added, "Dudes, you killed that dude."
A female guard, later discovered to be Nova, then allegedly replied, "If he is dead, we're going to cover it up, and he’s going to have an alibi – my officers."
The inmate, whose account has not been substantiated, then claimed his fellow inmates said, "Miss Noel killed Jeffrey," referring to the female guard, Tova Noel.
Epstein's cause of death was officially ruled a suicide by Dr. Kristin Roman, who would later say in an interview with the Justice Department, "It was pretty clear cut. His manner of death is suicide... His cause of death is hanging, and his manner of death is suicide."