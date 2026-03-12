Joe Rogan Battles Guest Over Epstein's Cause of Death — As Podcast Host Raises Questions About Pedo's Suicide

After Epstein was found dead in the Special Housing Unit of New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10, 2019, the focus was on Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, the two correctional officers who were in charge of keeping an eye on the s-- offender and making the rounds that night. However, it was later discovered they had not done their job.

The duo was later charged with falsifying reports. While the charges against Noel and Thomas were eventually dropped, the officers were fired.

Nova was later discovered to have searched "latest on Epstein in jail" at 5:42 a.m. and again at 5:52 a.m. on the morning of Epstein's death. Less than 40 minutes later, Thomas reportedly found the vile s-- creep hanging in his cell.

Just 10 days before Epstein's death, Nova had also made a $5,000 cash deposit.