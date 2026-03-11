EXCLUSIVE: CBS Looking to Pin Down Joe Rogan — Network Bosses Are Betting Podcast Powerhouse Will Strengthen Sagging '60 Minutes'

"This isn't stunt casting," a television industry insider said. "It's strategy. Rogan opens a direct pipeline to the massive MAGA audience CBS has struggled to reach for years."

Rogan, 58, reportedly boasts a staggering 11 million listeners a day and his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, recently expanded its reach by adding the podcast to Apple and other platforms.

That could translate into ratings gold, sources said.

"You bring in Rogan and you immediately gain a core connection to over 50 percent of the country," a media executive claimed. "He speaks to viewers who feel ignored or mocked by legacy media. That could solve the ratings and credibility problems of CBS overnight."

But not everyone is cheering.