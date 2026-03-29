EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Upcoming Audrey Hepburn Drama Is Facing Becoming One of Cinema's Biggest Flops
March 29 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Audrey Hepburn's upcoming biopic is already facing fears it could become one of cinema's biggest flops, with insiders warning the project lacks the dramatic substance needed to sustain a compelling feature-length story, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The film, which will star Lily Collins, 37, is set to focus on the making of Breakfast at Tiffany's, the 1961 classic that cemented Hepburn's global stardom.
Biopic Faces Drama Concerns
Based on Sam Wasson's book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany's and the Dawn of the Modern Woman, the project will center on the creation of Hepburn's iconic portrayal of Holly Golightly.
Despite its high-profile subject and Collins' casting, widely praised for her resemblance to Hepburn, concerns have emerged over whether the source material offers enough narrative tension to carry a major motion picture.
Sean Hepburn Ferrer, Hepburn's son and a film producer, has openly questioned the premise.
He said: "My big concern, because I know (Wasson) quite well, is the making of it, because the whole thing revolves around one photograph of my mother standing on 5th Avenue. "I'm not sure how you adapt that into a film and make it interesting."
"There's not a whole lot of drama," Hepburn Ferrer added.
Fears Mount Over Audrey Hepburn Biopic
His remarks have intensified debate around the project's creative direction. Industry insiders say those concerns are widely shared.
One source told us: "There is a real fear now that this could end up being one of cinema's biggest flops simply because the central story is so thin. When even Audrey Hepburn's own son is pointing out that there is not a lot of drama, it raises serious questions about how the film will engage audiences."
Another insider added: "Biopics tend to rely on conflict, tension, and transformation, and the making of Breakfast at Tiffany's – while culturally significant – may not naturally provide that in a way that translates to a gripping narrative."
Despite his reservations about the concept, Hepburn Ferrer expressed support for Collins taking on the role of his mother.
He said: "I have to be honest, I'm very excited, because I like Lily very much." Collins herself announced the project in February, sharing her enthusiasm for portraying the Hollywood icon.
"It's with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I'm finally able to share this. Honored and ecstatic don't begin to express how I feel," she gushed.
Biopic Drama Debate Continues
The film is being written by Alena Smith, creator of Dickinson, though it does not yet have a confirmed director. Collins will also serve as a producer, signaling a significant personal investment in the project's development.
The story will revisit the creation of Holly Golightly, a character originally conceived by Truman Capote and brought to life in the film adaptation through Hepburn's collaboration with designer Hubert de Givenchy.
The concerns over the lack of drama in the Hepburn project echo wider debates about celebrity biopics and the challenges of balancing authenticity with dramatic storytelling.
Last year, Paris Jackson publicly distanced herself from a forthcoming film about her father, Michael Jackson, criticizing early drafts of the script.
She said: "Don't be telling people I was 'helpful' on the set of a movie I had 0 percent involvement in lol that is so weird."
The 27-year-old added, "I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest/didn't sit right with me, and when they didn't address it, I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed."
Audrey Hepburn Biopic Lacks Emotional Stakes
For Hepburn's story, insiders say the challenge lies not in her legacy but in translating it into a narrative with sufficient stakes.
Another source said: "There is no question that Audrey's life and legacy are extraordinary – she remains one of the most iconic figures in cinema history.
"But the concern is that focusing so narrowly on this specific chapter, the making of Breakfast at Tiffany's, may not provide the kind of emotional depth, conflict, or narrative momentum audiences typically expect from a biopic of this scale.
"It is a relatively contained moment in an otherwise remarkable life, and without broader context or higher stakes, there is a risk it could feel visually elegant but dramatically underpowered."