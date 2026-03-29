EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Upcoming Audrey Hepburn Drama Is Facing Becoming One of Cinema's Biggest Flops

Based on Sam Wasson's book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany's and the Dawn of the Modern Woman, the project will center on the creation of Hepburn's iconic portrayal of Holly Golightly.

Despite its high-profile subject and Collins' casting, widely praised for her resemblance to Hepburn, concerns have emerged over whether the source material offers enough narrative tension to carry a major motion picture.

Sean Hepburn Ferrer, Hepburn's son and a film producer, has openly questioned the premise.

He said: "My big concern, because I know (Wasson) quite well, is the making of it, because the whole thing revolves around one photograph of my mother standing on 5th Avenue. "I'm not sure how you adapt that into a film and make it interesting."

"There's not a whole lot of drama," Hepburn Ferrer added.