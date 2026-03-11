EXCLUSIVE: Lily Collins 'Massively Overjoyed' by Blessing From Audrey Hepburn's Family Over Her Playing Movie Icon — Amid Anorexia Fears for Actress

Hepburn – who died in 1993 aged 63 – became one of the defining figures of mid-century Hollywood style, with her gamine elegance and slight frame shaping global ideas of glamour.

The project has already stirred debate among fans online, with some praising the resemblance between Collins and the Oscar-winning star while others question whether anyone can truly capture Hepburn's singular screen presence. Now Sean Hepburn Ferrer, 65, Hepburn's son and author of the biography Intimate Audrey, said he welcomed the casting and holds affection for Collins and for Wasson.

He said, "I love Lily Collins. Sam Wasson, the book's writer, is a good friend of mine, and I'm very happy for him. I don't have any huge thoughts on the film as it hasn't been made yet. I believe that my mother might cringe at 'Dawn of the Modern Woman,' but she cringed at any compliment.

"And now there are two films in prep for her, this one and 'Dinner with Audrey. I'm not sure how one adapts such a 'historical snapshot.'"