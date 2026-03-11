EXCLUSIVE: Lily Collins 'Massively Overjoyed' by Blessing From Audrey Hepburn's Family Over Her Playing Movie Icon — Amid Anorexia Fears for Actress
March 10 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lily Collins is "massively overjoyed" to have the blessing of Audrey Hepburn's family as she prepares to portray the late Hollywood icon on screen – as her casting reignites debate over the pressures attached to embodying one of cinema's most famously slender stars.
Collins, 36, will play Hepburn in a forthcoming film adaptation of Sam Wasson's book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany's and the Dawn of the Modern Woman, which explores the making of the 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany's and the cultural moment that surrounded it.
Audrey Hepburn's Son Praises Lily Collins
Hepburn – who died in 1993 aged 63 – became one of the defining figures of mid-century Hollywood style, with her gamine elegance and slight frame shaping global ideas of glamour.
The project has already stirred debate among fans online, with some praising the resemblance between Collins and the Oscar-winning star while others question whether anyone can truly capture Hepburn's singular screen presence. Now Sean Hepburn Ferrer, 65, Hepburn's son and author of the biography Intimate Audrey, said he welcomed the casting and holds affection for Collins and for Wasson.
He said, "I love Lily Collins. Sam Wasson, the book's writer, is a good friend of mine, and I'm very happy for him. I don't have any huge thoughts on the film as it hasn't been made yet. I believe that my mother might cringe at 'Dawn of the Modern Woman,' but she cringed at any compliment.
"And now there are two films in prep for her, this one and 'Dinner with Audrey. I'm not sure how one adapts such a 'historical snapshot.'"
Lily Collins 'Thrilled' Over Hepburn Family's Approval
But the reaction on social media to Collins' casting has been sharply divided, with some viewers calling the choice inspired and others arguing the actress should not attempt to replicate such an iconic figure.
One film industry source close to the production said the support from Hepburn's family had been crucial as development moves forward.
They added: "Lily was thrilled and massively overjoyed to know Audrey's son is supportive. For her, it means the performance can focus on Audrey's humanity and intelligence, not just imitation.
"She has enormous respect for what Audrey represented to generations of women."
Meanwhile, Collins has spoken openly about recovering from an eating disorder, an issue that has resurfaced in discussion as she prepares to play Hepburn, whose delicate silhouette became a defining image of the era.
Marking Eating Disorder Awareness Week on Instagram, Collins wrote: "I want to take a moment to acknowledge Eating Disorder Awareness Week... as someone who has struggled with an eating disorder – and was able to tell the story of so many others like me through my character in To the Bone – I've always advocated for more awareness and understanding surrounding eating disorders so no one has to struggle in silence or shame."
Collins added: "Speaking out and opening up about my history with eating disorders was and is one of the most terrifying but rewarding experiences of my life."
Another industry insider said comparisons with the star were inevitable as the project gains momentum.
The insider said: "Audrey Hepburn's image is etched into popular culture – the waistline, the poise, the black dress. Any actor stepping into that role faces scrutiny, but Lily wants to honor the spirit rather than chase perfection.
"But there is the worry with Lily's past, it could put her under pressure to diet to replicate Audrey's very slim frame, which has brought up fears she could slip into anorexia-style behavior."
Another industry source stressed Collins was in a "solid state of mind" and would be approaching the role "with all the learnings she has had so far" from her eating disorder experience.