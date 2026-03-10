Liza Minnelli Affair Bombshell: Icon Claims She Had Cocaine-Fueled Romance With Martin Scorsese — 'We Couldn't Get Enough of Each Other'

The Cabaret star, 79, wrote about their "self-destructive obsession" while filming the 1977 romantic musical New York, New York, when both were married to other people.

Liza Minnelli has revealed a major bombshell about her love life in her new memoir , sharing for the first time that she had a drug-fueled affair with legendary director Martin Scorsese , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Minnelli was married to second husband Jack Haley Jr. when she began her affair with Scorsese.

In the book, the Liza With a Z legend says she did, in fact, bed the Russian hunk, who many fans today got to know as Carrie Bradshaw's lover, Aleksandr Petrovsky, on Sex and the City .

Minnelli said Scorsese screamed at her, "How can you do this to me?"

She claimed the Raging Bull director became a raging lunatic, calling her out for not only sleeping with him but with ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov at the same time.

In Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, Minnelli described how she was married at the time to Jack Haley Jr., and the pair ran into Scorsese while out and about in Greenwich Village.

Minnelli claimed her illicit romance with Scorsese had "more layers than a lasagne."

The pair "couldn’t get enough of each other,” and the affair was "the worst-kept secret on set."

She blamed it on "amour fou. The French term for a passionate relationship that becomes a self-destructive obsession … The relationship becomes a powerful hypnotic drug in every way.”

Not only was the romance a drug, but so were the narcotics the pair took as they filmed the musical together.

“As we filmed, Marty became a heavier and heavier user of cocaine. It seemed that it was no longer recreational for either of us. It was day and night. On the set, in between takes, and when we went out in the evening," Minnelli describes in her memoir.

"We were constant companions, and I was right there beside him. Line by line, Marty claimed the drug helped his creative juices. Sure it did. Or is that just one more fabulous lie you tell yourself when you’re in the grip of substance use?"