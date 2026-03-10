Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli Affair Bombshell: Icon Claims She Had Cocaine-Fueled Romance With Martin Scorsese — 'We Couldn't Get Enough of Each Other'

Photo of Liza Minnelli and Martin Scorsese
Source: MEGA

Liza Minnelli described her affair with Martin Scorsese for the first time.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Liza Minnelli has revealed a major bombshell about her love life in her new memoir, sharing for the first time that she had a drug-fueled affair with legendary director Martin Scorsese, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Cabaret star, 79, wrote about their "self-destructive obsession" while filming the 1977 romantic musical New York, New York, when both were married to other people.

Article continues below advertisement

Liza Minnelli Reveals Her Martin Scorsese Affair for the First Time

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jack Haley Jr. and Liza Minnelli
Source: MEGA

Minnelli was married to second husband Jack Haley Jr. when she began her affair with Scorsese.

In Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, Minnelli described how she was married at the time to Jack Haley Jr., and the pair ran into Scorsese while out and about in Greenwich Village.

She claimed the Raging Bull director became a raging lunatic, calling her out for not only sleeping with him but with ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov at the same time.

Minnelli said Scorsese screamed at her, "How can you do this to me?"

In the book, the Liza With a Z legend says she did, in fact, bed the Russian hunk, who many fans today got to know as Carrie Bradshaw's lover, Aleksandr Petrovsky, on Sex and the City.

Article continues below advertisement

Liza Minnelli and Martin Scorsese's Passion Became a 'Powerful Hypnotic Drug'

Photo of Liza Minnelli and Martin Scorsese
Source: MEGA

Minnelli and Scorsese's torrid affair lasted long after production on their film ended.

Minnelli claimed her illicit romance with Scorsese had "more layers than a lasagne."

The pair "couldn’t get enough of each other,” and the affair was "the worst-kept secret on set."

She blamed it on "amour fou. The French term for a passionate relationship that becomes a self-destructive obsession … The relationship becomes a powerful hypnotic drug in every way.”

Not only was the romance a drug, but so were the narcotics the pair took as they filmed the musical together.

“As we filmed, Marty became a heavier and heavier user of cocaine. It seemed that it was no longer recreational for either of us. It was day and night. On the set, in between takes, and when we went out in the evening," Minnelli describes in her memoir.

"We were constant companions, and I was right there beside him. Line by line, Marty claimed the drug helped his creative juices. Sure it did. Or is that just one more fabulous lie you tell yourself when you’re in the grip of substance use?"

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jack Haley Jr. and Liza Minnelli
Source: MEGA

Minnelli cheated on second husband Haley Jr. with Scorsese.

Minnelli married director/producer Haley Jr. in September 1974, less than three years before her affair with Scorsese began. The duo divorced in April 1979.

Scorsese married Julia Cameron in 1976, and they divorced a year later, shortly after New York, New York wrapped production.

Despite their brief time together, Scorsese and Cameron welcomed a daughter, Domenica, in September 1976.

“We were on a runaway train. Nothing good could come of it," Minnelli writes about her affair with the Goodfellas director.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Liza Minnelli had a complex relationship with her mother, Judy Garland.

Liza Minnelli Calls Drug Addiction Her 'Final Gift' and 'Genetic Inheritance' From Judy Garland Nearly 60 Years After Late Mother's Death

Photo of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna 'Going Godfather II' With Security After Shocking Home Shooting

The Romance Was 'Deeply Compelling at the Time'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Liza Minnelli
Source: MEGA

Minnelli said her affair with Scorsese continued even after their film was a box office bomb.

New York, New York went $5million over budget and dragged on, past its planned 14-week production schedule, to 22 weeks.

The box office was just as doomed, as Minnelli writes, "it did not live up to expectations," following its release.

The duo's affair continued after the movie was released, and Minnelli was insistent that her lover direct her next Broadway project, The Act, despite limited live theater experience.

The Tony Award winner saw an immediate "red flag" when the movie director demanded his own theater dressing room, and she knew he wouldn't last on the job.

"It damn near killed me and broke my heart," she wrote about having to fire Scorsese.

"Once the fire was lit, it burnt us all," Minnelli said of her illicit romance with the auteur. “[However,] I’m not here to judge or apologize, because it was deeply compelling at the time."

While the toxic romance eventually ended, bad feelings lingered for decades.

"Years later, I saw Marty at the Oscars ceremony in 2014 and walked up to say hello. Unfortunately, he turned away from me. Very sad," Minnelli shared.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.