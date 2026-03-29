EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Set to Go Full Kardashians' — As She's 'Plotting to Use Social Media to Land Freebies Including Plastic Surgery Overhaul'

The 66-year-old royal exile has kept a notably low profile in recent months following the February arrest of her ex-husband Andrew Windsor , also 66.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Sarah Ferguson is said to be plotting a dramatic reinvention – with insiders claiming the former Duchess of York is preparing to embrace a Kardashian-style social media strategy to secure freebies, including cosmetic procedures, as she attempts to rebuild her status.

A source close to Ferguson said: "Sarah feels she has reached a point where a conventional comeback is no longer realistic, so she is looking at more modern, high-visibility routes – particularly social media – to reposition herself. In her mind, aligning with that influencer-style model opens the door to partnerships, endorsements and even cosmetic treatments that she might not otherwise be able to access."

As opportunities in the U.K. have dwindled, sources have now told us Ferguson is reassessing how to re-enter public life, with a focus on reshaping both her image and her financial footing.

Ferguson has since moved between locations including the French Alps , the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Ireland and New York, where she is understood to be staying with Priscilla Presley .

The insider added: "There is a belief that if she can generate enough attention and rebrand herself visually, brands and clinics will be willing to collaborate, offering services in exchange for exposure.

"She is approaching this almost like a strategic reset. Sarah believes that by dramatically updating her appearance and amplifying it online, she can change the narrative around her and reintroduce herself to a new audience.

"It is not just about looking different - it is about creating a version of herself that feels more relevant and marketable in today's landscape."

Another insider said: "There is also a practical element to it. With finances tighter than they have been in the past, the idea of securing treatments or lifestyle perks through visibility rather than direct payment is something she is actively considering."