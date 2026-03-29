EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Set to Go Full Kardashians' — As She's 'Plotting to Use Social Media to Land Freebies Including Plastic Surgery Overhaul'
March 29 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sarah Ferguson is said to be plotting a dramatic reinvention – with insiders claiming the former Duchess of York is preparing to embrace a Kardashian-style social media strategy to secure freebies, including cosmetic procedures, as she attempts to rebuild her status.
The 66-year-old royal exile has kept a notably low profile in recent months following the February arrest of her ex-husband Andrew Windsor, also 66.
The Influencer Model for a Duchess
Ferguson has since moved between locations including the French Alps, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Ireland and New York, where she is understood to be staying with Priscilla Presley.
As opportunities in the U.K. have dwindled, sources have now told us Ferguson is reassessing how to re-enter public life, with a focus on reshaping both her image and her financial footing.
A source close to Ferguson said: "Sarah feels she has reached a point where a conventional comeback is no longer realistic, so she is looking at more modern, high-visibility routes – particularly social media – to reposition herself. In her mind, aligning with that influencer-style model opens the door to partnerships, endorsements and even cosmetic treatments that she might not otherwise be able to access."
The insider added: "There is a belief that if she can generate enough attention and rebrand herself visually, brands and clinics will be willing to collaborate, offering services in exchange for exposure.
"She is approaching this almost like a strategic reset. Sarah believes that by dramatically updating her appearance and amplifying it online, she can change the narrative around her and reintroduce herself to a new audience.
"It is not just about looking different - it is about creating a version of herself that feels more relevant and marketable in today's landscape."
Another insider said: "There is also a practical element to it. With finances tighter than they have been in the past, the idea of securing treatments or lifestyle perks through visibility rather than direct payment is something she is actively considering."
Fergie's Kardashian Pivot
Those close to Ferguson said the plan extends beyond aesthetics. One friend said: "She genuinely believes that rebuilding her social standing is tied to how she presents herself and who she aligns with. In her view, visibility brings opportunity, and opportunity can restore access to the kinds of circles she once moved in."
The same source added that Ferguson has discussed the importance of connecting with wealthy and influential figures as part of that strategy.
Ferguson has previously spoken publicly about undergoing cosmetic treatments, including a thread lift and laser procedures, but insiders suggest she is now considering more extensive work.
One source said: "What she is contemplating now goes beyond subtle adjustments - she is thinking in terms of a more noticeable transformation that signals a fresh start. The goal is to create an immediate visual impact that reshapes how people perceive her, and she is going to go full Kardashians to do it, in terms of trying to recreate herself as a digital player with the ability to land brand deals."
Sarah's Uphill Battle
However, her plans are complicated by financial and reputational challenges. After losing business deals, charity roles and publishing opportunities in the U.K., Ferguson is believed to be exploring options internationally, including pitching a memoir in the US.
But a source told us: "She is encountering a level of resistance that she has not experienced before. Doors that were once open are now much harder to access, and that has forced her to rethink how she operates."
Despite the setbacks, Ferguson is said to remain determined.
A friend said: "Sarah has always seen herself as resilient, and she is holding on to that belief now. She is convinced that with the right reinvention - visually and socially - she can shift perceptions and find her way back into the spotlight."