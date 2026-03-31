Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue Admits to Faking Her Pregnancy After Bedding 400 Men During 'Cattle Breeding Mission' — 'All You Middle-Aged Dumb Parents Fell for My Rage Bait'

image of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

Bonnie Blue admitted her viral pregnancy was a hoax.

Profile Image

March 31 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has finally admitted the truth behind her viral pregnancy claim...and it was all for attention, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After weeks of speculation, the 26-year-old revealed her supposed baby bump was fake, confirming critics' suspicions that the entire saga was a calculated stunt.

Article continues below advertisement

'Rage Bait' Reveal

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The OnlyFans star revealed she used a silicone baby bump as part of her 'rage bait' strategy.
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

The OnlyFans star revealed she used a silicone baby bump as part of her 'rage bait' strategy.

Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, exposed the hoax in a social media video posted Tuesday, March 31.

"So, spring break is done, and I'm no longer gonna need this fake bump, so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait," she said, according to the Mirror. "Because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1 million ($1.3 million) better off."

Filmed at a luxury villa in Mexico, the influencer cradled a clearly visible silicone bump strapped to her torso before blowing a kiss to viewers.

Article continues below advertisement

Mansion, 'Mission' and Mounting Doubts

image of Blue first sparked headlines after claiming she got pregnant during a 'breeding mission' with 400 men.
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

Blue first sparked headlines after claiming she got pregnant during a 'breeding mission' with 400 men.

The stunt traces back to February, when Blue claimed she was pregnant following a headline-grabbing "breeding mission," where she allegedly slept with 400 men at a lavish London mansion owned by convicted fraudster Lord Davenport.

The same location was previously tied to her claim of sleeping with more than 1,000 men — a so-called "world record" that also sparked controversy online.

But as her pregnancy narrative unfolded, cracks quickly began to show. Social media users began questioning Blue's claims after she posted videos showing off her stomach.

Some pointed out what appeared to be a belt-like attachment around her waist, with parts of the bump visibly creasing.

"She has a fake belly," someone wrote, and another said, "Anyone notice the fake baby bump??”

Article continues below advertisement

Doubling Down Before the Truth

image of Fans quickly grew suspicious after spotting what looked like a belt-attached silicone bump in her videos.
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

Fans quickly grew suspicious after spotting what looked like a belt-attached silicone bump in her videos.

Despite growing skepticism, Blue initially refused to clarify whether the pregnancy was real.

"It's not my job to convince them I am actually pregnant," she previously told Us Weekly. "The more doubts, the more comments, the more views."

She even joked that critics would question her authenticity "even if I’m seen having a baby," leaning into the controversy as engagement soared.

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Karoline Leavitt

'Insane Thing to Say': Karoline Leavitt Under Fire for Claiming Leaders Were 'Killed' for 'Lying to the United States' — As Trump Found Behavior 'Unacceptable'

Mugshot of Joseph Duggar

Joseph Duggar Released From Police Custody After Judge Set Disgraced TV Star's Bond for $600K During First Court Appearance for Child Molestation Charges

A Complicated Backstory

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Blue said the stunt it racked up over 100 million views and funded her lavish trip.
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

Blue said the stunt it racked up over 100 million views and funded her lavish trip.

The revelation comes after Blue previously spoke candidly about her fertility struggles during her relationship with ex-partner Oliver "Ollie" Davidson.

"I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled and I'd have to go down the IVF route," Blue revealed in 2025, per Us Weekly. "So I wish I could say I might get pregnant, however, I'm not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.