Bonnie Blue Admits to Faking Her Pregnancy After Bedding 400 Men During 'Cattle Breeding Mission' — 'All You Middle-Aged Dumb Parents Fell for My Rage Bait'

The stunt traces back to February, when Blue claimed she was pregnant following a headline-grabbing "breeding mission," where she allegedly slept with 400 men at a lavish London mansion owned by convicted fraudster Lord Davenport.

The same location was previously tied to her claim of sleeping with more than 1,000 men — a so-called "world record" that also sparked controversy online.

But as her pregnancy narrative unfolded, cracks quickly began to show. Social media users began questioning Blue's claims after she posted videos showing off her stomach.

Some pointed out what appeared to be a belt-like attachment around her waist, with parts of the bump visibly creasing.

"She has a fake belly," someone wrote, and another said, "Anyone notice the fake baby bump??”