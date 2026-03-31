Bonnie Blue Admits to Faking Her Pregnancy After Bedding 400 Men During 'Cattle Breeding Mission' — 'All You Middle-Aged Dumb Parents Fell for My Rage Bait'
March 31 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has finally admitted the truth behind her viral pregnancy claim...and it was all for attention, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After weeks of speculation, the 26-year-old revealed her supposed baby bump was fake, confirming critics' suspicions that the entire saga was a calculated stunt.
'Rage Bait' Reveal
Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, exposed the hoax in a social media video posted Tuesday, March 31.
"So, spring break is done, and I'm no longer gonna need this fake bump, so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait," she said, according to the Mirror. "Because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1 million ($1.3 million) better off."
Filmed at a luxury villa in Mexico, the influencer cradled a clearly visible silicone bump strapped to her torso before blowing a kiss to viewers.
Mansion, 'Mission' and Mounting Doubts
The stunt traces back to February, when Blue claimed she was pregnant following a headline-grabbing "breeding mission," where she allegedly slept with 400 men at a lavish London mansion owned by convicted fraudster Lord Davenport.
The same location was previously tied to her claim of sleeping with more than 1,000 men — a so-called "world record" that also sparked controversy online.
But as her pregnancy narrative unfolded, cracks quickly began to show. Social media users began questioning Blue's claims after she posted videos showing off her stomach.
Some pointed out what appeared to be a belt-like attachment around her waist, with parts of the bump visibly creasing.
"She has a fake belly," someone wrote, and another said, "Anyone notice the fake baby bump??”
Doubling Down Before the Truth
Despite growing skepticism, Blue initially refused to clarify whether the pregnancy was real.
"It's not my job to convince them I am actually pregnant," she previously told Us Weekly. "The more doubts, the more comments, the more views."
She even joked that critics would question her authenticity "even if I’m seen having a baby," leaning into the controversy as engagement soared.
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A Complicated Backstory
The revelation comes after Blue previously spoke candidly about her fertility struggles during her relationship with ex-partner Oliver "Ollie" Davidson.
"I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled and I'd have to go down the IVF route," Blue revealed in 2025, per Us Weekly. "So I wish I could say I might get pregnant, however, I'm not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally."