'Insane Thing to Say': Karoline Leavitt Under Fire for Claiming Leaders Were 'Killed' for 'Lying to the United States' — As Trump Found Behavior 'Unacceptable'

Users on X were quick to condemn the remarks, with many calling them "insane" and "dangerous."

"Absolute insanity. Karoline Leavitt is saying that Trump had Iranian leaders killed during negotiations because he didn't like how they were negotiating. Even the craziest of dictators don't say that s--- out loud," one user wrote, and another added, "INSANE thing to say out loud and on the record. Jesus Christ."

Others expressed concern about how the comments reflect on the U.S. globally.

"America's reputation is getting lower and lower into the gutter," one critic said, while another questioned, "Wait wait what?!?!? They were killed in the middle of negotiations because they were 'stringing us along'?!? What the f--- country is this? And what century?!?!?"

Several users also took issue with Leavitt's delivery, pointing to what they described as a casual or unsettling tone.

"And she says it with a smile," one person wrote.

"This is sick and twisted, she is laughing and smiling while saying this..." another added.

A third person chimed in, "'No longer on planet Earth' is such a bizarre euphemism for assassination that it sounds like she's describing an alien abduction program."