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Home > News > Donald Trump

'Insane Thing to Say': Karoline Leavitt Under Fire for Claiming Leaders Were 'Killed' for 'Lying to the United States' — As Trump Found Behavior 'Unacceptable'

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Source: mega

Karoline Leavitt sparked backlash after making a shocking claim about Iran negotiations.

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March 31 2026, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt faced fierce backlash after making a jaw-dropping claim about U.S. actions during negotiations with Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her remarks come as tensions tied to the ongoing Iran conflict continue to escalate, with U.S. involvement stretching back weeks and mounting casualties.

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Shocking Claim

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image of The press secretary said some leaders were 'no longer on planet Earth' after 'lying' to the U.S.
Source: mega

The press secretary said some leaders were 'no longer on planet Earth' after 'lying' to the U.S.

During a press briefing, Leavitt said: "Some of the previous [Iranian] leaders are now no longer on planet Earth because they lied to the United States and they strung us along in negotiations, and that was unacceptable to the president, which is why many of the previous leaders were killed."

The statement quickly went viral, with critics accusing her of openly suggesting that Donald Trump approved deadly consequences for failed diplomacy.

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Source: @atrupar/X

Critics quickly slammed the remarks, calling them 'insane.'

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Backlash Erupts

image of Social media users also took issue with Leavitt's tone while discussing deadly consequences.
Source: mega

Social media users also took issue with Leavitt's tone while discussing deadly consequences.

Users on X were quick to condemn the remarks, with many calling them "insane" and "dangerous."

"Absolute insanity. Karoline Leavitt is saying that Trump had Iranian leaders killed during negotiations because he didn't like how they were negotiating. Even the craziest of dictators don't say that s--- out loud," one user wrote, and another added, "INSANE thing to say out loud and on the record. Jesus Christ."

Others expressed concern about how the comments reflect on the U.S. globally.

"America's reputation is getting lower and lower into the gutter," one critic said, while another questioned, "Wait wait what?!?!? They were killed in the middle of negotiations because they were 'stringing us along'?!? What the f--- country is this? And what century?!?!?"

Several users also took issue with Leavitt's delivery, pointing to what they described as a casual or unsettling tone.

"And she says it with a smile," one person wrote.

"This is sick and twisted, she is laughing and smiling while saying this..." another added.

A third person chimed in, "'No longer on planet Earth' is such a bizarre euphemism for assassination that it sounds like she's describing an alien abduction program."

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Behind-the-Scenes Talks

image of Leavitt claimed Iran is more 'reasonable' behind the scenes despite public pushback.
Source: mega

Leavitt claimed Iran is more 'reasonable' behind the scenes despite public pushback.

Leavitt's remarks came as the White House pushed back on Iran's public rejection of a U.S. proposal, after officials in Tehran blasted it as "unrealistic, illogical, and excessive," per the Hindustan Times.

According to Leavitt, Iran's messaging publicly does not reflect what’s being said privately to American officials.

"What is said publicly is, of course, much different than what's being communicated to us privately," she said.

She claimed Tehran is "increasingly eager" to negotiate behind closed doors and has already agreed to "some of the points" suggested by Washington.

"These folks are appearing more reasonable behind the scenes," Leavitt added, insisting talks are ongoing and "going well" despite Iran's repeated claims they are stalled.

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Warning of Consequences

image of She warned of 'military consequences' as U.S. strikes intensify and talks continue.
Source: mega

She warned of 'military consequences' as U.S. strikes intensify and talks continue.

Leavitt also made it clear that the U.S. is prepared to act if Iran does not follow through on private commitments.

"If they are not, the president has laid out the military consequences that the Iranian regime will see if they don't hold true to the words that we are hearing privately behind the scenes," she said.

She added that U.S. operations are ramping up, describing "more intense, targeted strikes with devastating combat power" as efforts continue "according to plan."

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